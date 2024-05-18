Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live results: Updates, highlights, analysis as heavyweights vie for undisputed title

Advertisement
The highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set for Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

John Fury, Tyson’s father, added some early drama by headbutting a member of Usyk’s entourage, cutting his own forehead in the process. This incident shows just how intense the build-up to the clash between two unbeaten champions has been. It should be a thrilling showdown for all the heavyweight titles.

Tyson Fury, despite being a heavy favorite, narrowly escaped defeat in his last fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, raising questions about his current form. Ngannou’s subsequent poor performance against Anthony Joshua cast further doubt on Fury’s recent showing, suggesting he might have underestimated his opponent. This makes Fury’s upcoming fight with Usyk even more intriguing, as it will reveal whether his struggles were a one-off or indicative of a decline.

Usyk, known for his technical prowess and consistent performance, has been steadily climbing toward heavyweight supremacy. Initially considered an underdog, the odds have now evened, reflecting Fury’s uncertain standing.

The fight promises unpredictability, highlighted by John Fury’s outburst, setting the stage for a contest where anything can happen. This uncertainty fuels the excitement and anticipation surrounding this epic heavyweight battle.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest news and updates from the Ring of Fire:

Live updates
    Fury somehow comes out for the 10. How much longer can he last?

    Usyk gets the corner knockdown on Fury! He's saved by the bell but he's wobbling back to the corner! What a comeback from Usyk

    Usyk has Fury hurt and is looking to end the fight in the 9th!!!

    Fury fighting on his backfoot to start the 9th while Usyk is picking up his pace. Fury's right eye seems to be bothering him.

    Big comeback round for Usyk in the 8th. He's not backing down and caught Fury a few times with some great counters. Fury has proven he can take big shots though and Usyk has hardly invested in the body.

    Fury slowing down a tad as Usyk lands a big counter left,

    Usyk landed some big shots at the end of the 7th. Not enough to take the round, but he's still dangerous. Fury's showboating could end up costing him if he's not careful.

    Usyk's legs look a bit shaky and he's breathing out of his mouth in the 7th. Fury's in full control at this point.

    Fury steps off the gas for the final minute of round 6. Finishes the round taunting Usyk with his hands behind his back.

    Usyk is hurt and backing up with 60 seconds left in the 6th round!

    Right hand uppercut wobbles Usyk!

    ... and the left. Powerful shots, too. Usyk seemingly unbothered by them. For now.

    Fury putting in work to the body with the right hand.

    Usyk is cut over the right eye after Fury's best round. Fight is even, but Fury has found his rhythm.

    Fury may have quickly hurt Usyk with a big left as Usyk wobbled, but it also could have been a slip.

    Fury is on now and landing body shots at will. Usyk seems undaunted continues pressing the action.

    Round 3 ends with Fury landing the better and bigger shots.

    Fury's feints are having an effect on Usyk and he's catching some heavy body shots.

    Round 3 begins. Fury lands a looping right hand. Usyk doesn't back down His pressure is forcing Fury to fight back at a quicker pace than he usually does.

    Usyk's left hand continues to find its way to Fury's dome. Fury's jab is nice and has caught Usyk a few times. Fury ends the round on a high note with a sweet uppercut.

    Here's the big left from Usyk, who overcame the reach disadvantage to land this beauty:

    Fury's showboating may have won over the crowd, but Usyk's body work and big left hand may have won him the first round.

    Usyk lands a big left hand! Fury asks for more and continues playing to the crowd. His concentration might be off a bit early.

    Usyk staying in the center of the ring while Fury circles. Fury's height and weight advantage are profound. He gets trapped in the corner and starts bobbing and weaving, Usyk backs up and Fury smiles to the crowd!

    Anthems have been sung, fighters have been announced, Michael Buffer did his thing, and the fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world starts now!

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 18: Oleksandr Usyk looks on as he enters the ring prior to the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles' fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
    Fury dancing to Barry White on his way to the ring. He's loose and he's having fun.

    Cossack Warrior vibes

    Ring walks start now!

Heavyweight: Oleksandr Usyk (c) +115 vs. Tyson Fury (c) -115
Cruiserweight: Jai Opetaia def. Mairis Breidis by unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 116-112)
Super featherweight: Anthony Cacace def. Joe Cordina via TKO at 0:39 of R8
Heavyweight: Agit Kabayel def. Frank Sanchez by KO at 2:33 of R7
Heavyweight: Moses Itauma def. Ilja Mezencev by TKO at 0:50 of R2
Lightweight: Mark Chamberlain def. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab by TKO at 2:42 of R1
Light heavyweights: Robin Sirwan Safar def. Sergey Kovalev by unanimous decision 97-92, 99-90, 95-94
Cruiserweight: David Nyika def. Michael Seitz by TKO at 2:45 of R4