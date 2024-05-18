Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live results: Updates, highlights, analysis as heavyweights vie for undisputed title

John Fury, Tyson’s father, added some early drama by headbutting a member of Usyk’s entourage, cutting his own forehead in the process. This incident shows just how intense the build-up to the clash between two unbeaten champions has been. It should be a thrilling showdown for all the heavyweight titles.
Tyson Fury, despite being a heavy favorite, narrowly escaped defeat in his last fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, raising questions about his current form. Ngannou’s subsequent poor performance against Anthony Joshua cast further doubt on Fury’s recent showing, suggesting he might have underestimated his opponent. This makes Fury’s upcoming fight with Usyk even more intriguing, as it will reveal whether his struggles were a one-off or indicative of a decline.
Usyk, known for his technical prowess and consistent performance, has been steadily climbing toward heavyweight supremacy. Initially considered an underdog, the odds have now evened, reflecting Fury’s uncertain standing.
The fight promises unpredictability, highlighted by John Fury’s outburst, setting the stage for a contest where anything can happen. This uncertainty fuels the excitement and anticipation surrounding this epic heavyweight battle.
Follow our live blog below for all the latest news and updates from the Ring of Fire:
Fury fighting on his backfoot to start the 9th while Usyk is picking up his pace. Fury's right eye seems to be bothering him.
Big comeback round for Usyk in the 8th. He's not backing down and caught Fury a few times with some great counters. Fury has proven he can take big shots though and Usyk has hardly invested in the body.
Fury's showboating may have won over the crowd, but Usyk's body work and big left hand may have won him the first round.
Usyk lands a big left hand! Fury asks for more and continues playing to the crowd. His concentration might be off a bit early.
Usyk staying in the center of the ring while Fury circles. Fury's height and weight advantage are profound. He gets trapped in the corner and starts bobbing and weaving, Usyk backs up and Fury smiles to the crowd!
Heavyweight: Oleksandr Usyk (c) +115 vs. Tyson Fury (c) -115 Cruiserweight: Jai Opetaia def. Mairis Breidis by unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 116-112) Super featherweight: Anthony Cacace def. Joe Cordina via TKO at 0:39 of R8 Heavyweight: Agit Kabayel def. Frank Sanchez by KO at 2:33 of R7 Heavyweight: Moses Itauma def. Ilja Mezencev by TKO at 0:50 of R2 Lightweight: Mark Chamberlain def. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab by TKO at 2:42 of R1 Light heavyweights: Robin Sirwan Safar def. Sergey Kovalev by unanimous decision 97-92, 99-90, 95-94 Cruiserweight: David Nyika def. Michael Seitz by TKO at 2:45 of R4