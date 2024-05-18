Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live results: Updates, highlights, analysis as heavyweights vie for undisputed title

The highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set for Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

John Fury, Tyson’s father, added some early drama by headbutting a member of Usyk’s entourage, cutting his own forehead in the process. This incident shows just how intense the build-up to the clash between two unbeaten champions has been. It should be a thrilling showdown for all the heavyweight titles.

Tyson Fury, despite being a heavy favorite, narrowly escaped defeat in his last fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, raising questions about his current form. Ngannou’s subsequent poor performance against Anthony Joshua cast further doubt on Fury’s recent showing, suggesting he might have underestimated his opponent. This makes Fury’s upcoming fight with Usyk even more intriguing, as it will reveal whether his struggles were a one-off or indicative of a decline.

Usyk, known for his technical prowess and consistent performance, has been steadily climbing toward heavyweight supremacy. Initially considered an underdog, the odds have now evened, reflecting Fury’s uncertain standing.

The fight promises unpredictability, highlighted by John Fury’s outburst, setting the stage for a contest where anything can happen. This uncertainty fuels the excitement and anticipation surrounding this epic heavyweight battle.

Heavyweight: Oleksandr Usyk (c) +115 vs. Tyson Fury (c) -115

Cruiserweight: Jai Opetaia def. Mairis Breidis by unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 116-112)

Super featherweight: Anthony Cacace def. Joe Cordina via TKO at 0:39 of R8

Heavyweight: Agit Kabayel def. Frank Sanchez by KO at 2:33 of R7

Heavyweight: Moses Itauma def. Ilja Mezencev by TKO at 0:50 of R2

Lightweight: Mark Chamberlain def. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab by TKO at 2:42 of R1

Light heavyweights: Robin Sirwan Safar def. Sergey Kovalev by unanimous decision 97-92, 99-90, 95-94

Cruiserweight: David Nyika def. Michael Seitz by TKO at 2:45 of R4