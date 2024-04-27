Wisconsin Badgers RB Braelon Allen selected by New York Jets in 2024 NFL draft

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft with the No. 134 pick by the New York Jets.

The star running back entered the draft after rushing for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns during his three-year college career. Those marks have him ranked No. 9 on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing yards leaderboard.

He joins a Jets team that struggled in 2023 after Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles’ injury. Breece Hall returns to lead the backfield, though there could be an available opportunity for Allen to get immediate carries.

Allen was the 10th running back selected in the draft. He was also the third former Badger taken, following Tanor Bortolini to the Colts and Isaac Guerendo to the 49ers. The rest of the Wisconsin players in the draft are expected to be signed as undrafted free agents.

