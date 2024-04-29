Paddy Pimblett reacts to UFC 304 callouts by Renato Moicano and Bobby Green

Paddy Pimblett has welcomed a fight with Renato Moicano at UFC 304, predicting a “hilarious” build-up, while also responding to Bobby Green.

Moicano and Green both secured wins at UFC 300 on 13 April, and the lightweights have since called out Pimblett, who is eyeing a spot on the UFC 304 card, which takes place in Manchester on 27 July.

Pimblett addressed both callouts while speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday (28 April), saying: “Everybody wants a slice of ‘The Baddy’.

“Bobby Green screamed my name on the mic after [UFC 300]. Didn’t surprise me, know what I mean? He might be ranked, but he’s got no followers, and he needs me – just like everyone else.

“They want to fight me because they know I’m the boy. Bobby Green’s an option. If Bobby Green wants to fight, I’m there.”

The Liverpudlian, 29, expressed a preference to fight Moicano, however, saying: “I’d rather fight my boy, Moicano. Where you at, Renato?

“I don’t even dislike Renato Moicano, I actually like him. He’s a funny guy, he’s a cool dude, so me and him having a fight would be hilarious.

“The build-up to that fight would be very, very funny. I think it’d be even funnier if me and him done a season [coaching against each other on] The Ultimate Fighter. That’d be six, seven, eight weeks of pure comedy for the fans, so I’d love that to be honest.”

Pimblett last fought in December, outpointing lightweight legend Tony Ferguson to stay unbeaten in the UFC at 5-0.

“Next for me [...] hopefully it’s someone in the top 15,” Pimblett said on Sunday. “I don’t want to fight down, I want to be trying to fight up.

“I want to try and get ranked [...] and I’d rather go right in at rank 10, rather than beating rank 15.”