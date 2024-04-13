UFC 300 LIVE: Start time, card, fight updates and results as Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway star tonight

UFC 300 is upon us, as one of the biggest fight events in recent years plays out in Las Vegas – and the card is stacked from the very first fight to the last.

In the main event, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira defends the light-heavyweight title against his predecessor Jamahal Hill, who vacated the belt due to injury last year. Beforehand, in the co-main event, Zhang Weili puts her strawweight gold on the line against Yan Xiaonan, in the first all-Chinese title fight in UFC history.

Those bouts follow the fans’ pick for fight of the night, as Justin Gaethje faces Max Holloway. Gaethje defends the ‘Baddest Motherf***er’ title against the ex-featherweight champion, as the pair meet at lightweight.

Prior to those fights, Charles Oliveira takes on Arman Tsarukyan in a crucial clash at 155lbs, and ex-champions Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm and Jessica Andrade all feature – as do Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt, in the card’s opening bout.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 300 prelims and main card, below.

UFC 300 starts at 11pm BST, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main event: Alex Pereira defends the 205lbs title against his predecessor Jamahal Hill

Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan form the first all-Chinese title fight in UFC history

Justin Gaethje defends the ‘Baddest Motherf***er’ belt against Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira is also in action, facing Arman Tsarukyan in a crucial clash

Prochazka, Sterling, Holm and Andrade are among the many ex-champions fighting

Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo square off in the first fight of the night

Friday 12 April 2024

