Packers trade up to get OT JC Latham in new mock draft from Bruce Feldman

A new mock draft from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has the Green Bay Packers trading up one spot to get Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Feldman had the Packers moving up to No. 24 — trading with the Dallas Cowboys — to get Latham, the No. 19 overall prospect at Pro Football Focus and the No. 18 overall prospect for Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com.

From Feldman: “To have this guy still available after the top 20 is good break for Green Bay, which inches up to get him. At 6 foot 6 and 342 pounds with 35 1/8-inch arms and 11-inch hands, Latham is a giant, like fellow SEC super heavyweight Amarius Mims, but he has a lot more experience and seasoning. He has started the last 27 games for the Tide at right tackle. Latham also could likely slide inside as well if needed.”

Latham, who is still only 21 years old, started each of the last two seasons at right tackle for Alabama. He allowed only two sacks and 26 total pressures between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Latham could give the Packers a Day 1 starter at right tackle, allowing Matt LaFleur and Adam Stenavich to get creative with Zach Tom or Rasheed Walker. Tom started all 17 games at right tackle and was excellent, and Walker is the likely starter at left tackle after improving significantly during his first season there in 2023. Tom has five-position potential. Feldman also believes Latham could play inside at guard, and the Packers have an opening at right guard.

Coaches told Feldman that Latham is a “mammoth” prospect with “serious knockback power” who is a “beast” at right tackle. Another coach said Latham was the best offensive lineman they played in 2023.

The strong class of offensive linemen — especially in the first round — could give the Packers a legitimate opportunity to add an immediate starter. Expect the Packers to rebuild the depth up front after losing David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr. and Yosh Nijman this offseason.

It’s worth mentioning: Cooper DeJean, Tyler Guyton and Graham Barton were all still on the board for the Packers in Feldman’s mock draft.

