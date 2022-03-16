Packers tender 6 of team’s 8 exclusive rights free agents

The Green Bay Packers tendered six of the team’s eight exclusive rights free agents, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The six tendered: offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, linebacker Krys Barnes, receiver Malik Taylor, tight end Dominique Dafney, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and center Jake Hanson.

The tender brings all six back to Green Bay for the 2022 season. Nijman and Barnes could be starters.

Two exclusive rights free agents did not receive a tender and are now unrestricted free agents: safety Henry Black and outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers.

Black played in all 17 games as the team’s third safety in 2021. He was on the field for 377 total snaps, including 212 on defense. While the Packers could probably improve the third safety spot, Black was the team’s highest-graded player on special teams.

Rivers, who was signed off waivers in August, played 54 snaps on defense over four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

As unrestricted free agents, Black and Rivers are now free to sign with any team. Not offering a tender to each player suggests the Packers will move on and let both depart.

