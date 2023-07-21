Packers QB Jordan Love is 70 overall in ‘Madden NFL 24’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love won’t start out as a great virtual passer in “Madden NFL 24,” the new video game from EA Sports.

Love, the first-year starter for the Packers, is a 70 overall in the launch ratings.

Love has 90 throwing power, 81 speed, 85 acceleration, 67 awareness, 73 break sack, 82 throw under pressure, 84 short accuracy, 79 medium accuracy, 79 deep accuracy, 83 throw on the run and 80 play action.

At 70 overall, Love ranks tied for 33rd among all quarterbacks.

Madden just doesn’t have much to work with from an evaluation standpoint. Love has made one NFL start and thrown 83 regular-season passes (that said, rookie Anthony Richardson is also a 70 overall). The Packers’ new starting quarterback will have a chance to make a big jump, especially virtually, if he’s solid during the 2023 season.

The Packers backups? Even worse. Sean Clifford is a 59 overall, while Danny Etling is a 48 overall (Note: Etling’s rating looks wrong compared to his overall stats and an adjustment could be coming). Alex McGough is not on the Packers virtual roster as of Friday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire