Packers hosting Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry on top-30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry on top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. McKinstry posted a photo from Lambeau Field on his official Instagram account on Monday.

McKinstry, an All-American in 2023 and two-time All-SEC pick, produced 92 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and 25 pass breakups over 42 career games at Alabama. He played a significant role as a true freshman at Alabama and was a starter as both a sophomore and junior for Nick Saban.

Last season, McKinstry forced 10 incompletions, allowed only 19 receptions and didn’t have a penalty on 39 targets into his coverage, per PFF.

Most of McKinstry’s snaps came as a perimeter cornerback. The Packers will return Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine, but taking McKinstry could solidify the long-term depth at the premium position.

McKinstry also has punt return experience.

McKinstry (5-11, 199) didn’t test at the NFL Scouting Combine. At Alabama’s pro day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds, hit 34.5″ in the vertical leap and covered 10-1 in the broad jump. His 10-yard split 1.44 seconds was elite. His Relative Athletic Score is 7.54 out of 10.0.

McKinstry is dealing with a fracture in his foot but expected to be ready by the start of training camps.

McKinstry is believed to be a late first-round or early second-round prospect. The Packers hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round and the No. 41 overall pick in the second round. Several recent mock drafts had the Packers taking McKinstry in the first round.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire