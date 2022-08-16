Packers host tryout for 4 defensive backs

The Green Bay Packers reported a tryout for a quartet of defensive backs on Tuesday.

According to the league’s transaction report, the Packers tried out defensive backs De’Vante Cross, Kendall Karcz, Marcus Murphy and Josh Saunders.

Cross is an undrafted free agent rookie out of Virginia. He started 33 games as a nickel defensive back over his final three seasons (2019-21) and then spent time with the Washington Commanders this year.

Karcz, a Pulaski native, was a St. Norbert standout who participated in the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this year.

Murphy is an undrafted free agent out of Miss. State. He played in 23 games at safety.

Saunders is an undrafted free agent rookie out of the University of Charleston (WV).

The Packers are dealing with injuries at safety. Dallin Leavitt (shoulder) and Tariq Carpenter (hamstring) are both injured currently.

The team released five players (Randy Ramsey, BJ Baylor, Dominique Dafney, Ellis Brooks and George Moore) and claimed tight end Nate Becker on Tuesday.

Related

Packers release 3 players, including TE Dominique Dafney, to get roster to 85 Live updates from Packers' joint practice No. 1 with Saints Packers claiming TE Nate Becker off waivers from Panthers

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire