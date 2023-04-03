Packers to host official pre-draft visit with Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks

The Green Bay Packers will host Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks on an official top-30 visit before the 2023 NFL draft.

Wicks told The Daily Progress that he has visits lined up with the Packers, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

All teams can host up to 30 prospects on visits before the draft. The Packers’ list of visits can be found here.

Wicks (6-1, 206) set Virginia’s single-season receiving yards record with 1,203 yards in 2021. He finished his collegiate career with 34 catches of at least 20 yards and six touchdowns of at least 40 yards, highlighting his big-play ability. In 2021, he averaged 21.1 yards per catch.

The Senior Bowl participant caught 90 passes for 1,694 yards and 12 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Virginia.

At the combine, Wicks ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds, hit 39″ in the vertical leap and covered 10-10 in the broad jump. He improved his 40 time to 4.52 seconds and finished the three-cone in under seven seconds at Virginia’s pro day. With improved speed and new agility numbers, Wicks’ Relative Athletic Score finishes above 9.0.

The Packers’ need at wide receiver is obvious. The team has only five receivers on the roster currently, and only three – the trio of rookies from last year – have legitimate NFL experience.

Wicks is a likely late Day 2 or early Day 3 prospect. Teams will want to know why his production dipped so sharply during his final season at Virginia.

Related

Tracking Packers' official pre-draft visits ahead of 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire