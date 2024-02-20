Packers hiring 49ers’ Aaron Hill as new strength and conditioning coach

The Green Bay Packers have their new strength and conditioning coach. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Matt LaFleur and the Packers are hiring Aaron Hill, who spent the last four years as the San Francisco 49ers assistant strength and conditioning coach under Kyle Shanahan.

Hill, 33, worked directly under 49ers strength and conditioning coach Dustin Perry for all five years (2019-23) in San Francisco.

In Green Bay, Hill will replace Chris Gizzi, who was fired by LaFleur followed the 2023 season. Gizzi had been with the Packers since 2014, including the last five years — all under LaFleur — as the head strength and conditioning coach.

The Packers had several players deal with lingering or repetitive soft tissue injuries in 2023, including running back Aaron Jones, receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Eric Stokes. LaFleur and the Packers will hope a change makes a difference in terms of keeping players available in 2024 and beyond.

Hill previously spent four years as an assistant at Vanderbilt and was an intern with the Carolina Panthers and the University of Minnesota.

Hill played linebacker at Minnesota from 2009 to 2013 and spent time with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has a master’s degree applied kinesiology-sport and exercise science from Minnesota.

