Packers elevate CB David Long Jr. from practice squad for wildcard round vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers elevated cornerback David Long Jr. from the practice squad to the gameday roster for the NFC Wild Card Round. The move was announced Saturday, making Long available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Sunday’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Packers re-signed Long to the practice squad on Friday. He played in three games with the Packers after being claimed off waivers in early December but was released last week. Long was on the field for 14 special teams snaps.

Long’s elevation is an obvious answer to Jaire Alexander’s status for Sunday. The All-Pro cornerback is questionable to play with an ankle injury, meaning the Packers have only four healthy cornerbacks — Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell — on the 53-man roster. Alexander will be a game-time decision. Long, who has played in 62 career NFL games, provides valuable experience and depth at the position entering a game against Dak Prescott and the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense.

This will actually be the second time Long faces the Cowboys this season. He played eight snaps on defense and 12 on special teams while with the Carolina Panthers in a 33-10 loss to the Cowboys on Nov. 19. Sunday will be Long’s first playoff game since winning the Super Bowl with the Rams on Feb. 13, 2022.

The Packers didn’t elevate a wide receiver, which could be good news for Christian Watson, who is also questionable to play. Last week, the Packers elevated rookie Grant DuBose from the practice squad but made him inactive.

The Packers had only three players with status designations on the final injury report: Alexander, Watson and running back A.J. Dillon. Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor will back up Aaron Jones, so no move was required at running back.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Long has two elevations remaining. On Monday, Long will revert back to the practice squad.

The Packers elevated at least one player during 15 of their 18 games this season. Long represents the 23rd time a player has been elevated from the practice squad by the Packers this season.

Elevations by week

Week 1: RB Patrick Taylor, DB Innis Gaines

Week 2: RB Patrick Taylor, DB Innis Gaines

Week 3: RB Patrick Taylor, CB Corey Ballentine

Week 4: CB Corey Ballentine, CB Kiondre Thomas

Week 5: CB Corey Ballentine

Week 7: None

Week 8: None

Week 9: DB Innis Gaines

Week 10: None

Week 11: S Benny Sapp III

Week 12: S Benny Sapp III, FB Henry Pearson

Week 13: RB James Robinson, FB Henry Pearson

Week 14: RB Kenyan Drake

Week 15: RB Kenyan Drake, WR Bo Melton

Week 16: WR Bo Melton, S Benny Sapp III

Week 17: WR Bo Melton

Week 18: WR Grant DuBose

WC: CB David Long Jr.

