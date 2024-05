Packer girls golfers take 10th in Northfield

May 8—The Austin girls golf team took 10th place with a score of 386 at the 15-team Willinger's Invite in Northfield Wednesday.

Ailani Thiravong paced the Packers with an 82.

Wayzata won the meet with a 328.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 82; Sydney Lewis, 98; Reagan Harty, 102; Lucy Annis, 104; Gracie Greenman, 105