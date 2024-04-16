Pache's single, Harper's catch in 10th inning lift Phillies past Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Pache hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning after Bryce Harper made a leaping, run-saving catch in the top of the frame to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland appeared to injure his right, non-throwing shoulder while being used as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning. However, manager Bud Black said afterward that Freeland was OK.

Harper also had an RBI single.

Seranthony Domínguez (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning. Harper made a leaping grab of Elehuris Montero’s liner that likely would have scored automatic runner Nolan Jones from second base.

“He got up there to snag that one,” Phillies second baseman Bryston Stott said. “It was a huge play.”

With Stott starting on second base in the bottom of the frame, Whit Merrifield moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Jake Bird (0-1) got pinch-hitter Alec Bohm to ground out to the drawn-in shortstop before Pache laced the first pitch he saw to right field to score Stott. Pache was in the game after pinch-running for slugger Kyle Schwarber in the eighth. He warmed up in the batting cage hitting sinkers, and he got a 97 mph sinker from Bird.

“We got exactly that and put the barrel toward the ball,” Pache said through an interpreter.

After finishing with a club-record 103 losses last season, Colorado dropped to 4-13 to continue its struggles. The Rockies have scored first just once this season.

“It was a tough one,” Black said. “But it was a well-played game by both sides.”

Monday’s game was played on a gorgeous, wind-free 77-degree evening after a slew of cold, rainy nights to start the home portion of Philadelphia’s season.

Freeland, Colorado’s opening day starter, entered with two outs and the game tied a 1-all after Elias Diaz doubled. He went to third on a wild pitch by Jeff Hoffman and then tried to score after another Hoffman pitch got past catcher J.T. Realmuto.

But Realmuto threw to Hoffman covering, who tagged out Freeland. The Rockies pitcher immediately grabbed his right shoulder, which he used to brace himself during the slide, and headed to the clubhouse with a Colorado trainer.

Replays confirmed home-plate umpire D.J. Rayburn’s out call on the field. Not only was the out call in question but the fact that Hoffman blocked the plate with his foot as he made the play.

“The home-plate umpire saw it as a convergence of two players coming in, both trying to make a play,” Black said. “Really close play.”

The Rockies were short-handed with Kris Bryant (back stiffness), Brendan Rodgers (illness) and Jake Cave (illness) sidelined. Only backup catcher Jacob Stallings was available off the bench. So, Black turned to Freeland.

“We’re trying to win the game,” Black said. “Kyle is an athlete. He’s hit. He’s run. He’s one of our fastest players.”

Freeland is 0-3 with a 13.21 ERA. He is not scheduled to pitch in this three-game series. He was working out and not available to speak to reporters afterward.

Every player on both clubs wore the No. 42 on his jersey as per tradition on Jackie Robinson Day in honor of Robinson’s breaking of the color barrier in baseball on April 15, 1947.

Philadelphia threatened in the eighth when Schwarber led off with a walk and went to second with no outs on a wild pitch by Jalen Beeks. But Beeks struck out Trea Turner and got Harper to fly out to right. Manager Bud Black then lifted Beeks for Nick Mears, who got Realmuto to line out to center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF/INF Bryant was not in the lineup for the second straight day after getting injured on Saturday in Toronto when he crashed into the outfield wall to make a catch. … 2B Rodgers was removed from the original lineup and replaced by Alan Trejo. ... Cave did not make it to the ballpark, instead remaining at the team's hotel.

UP NEXT

LHP Austin Gomber (0-0, 4.91) takes the mound for the Rockies against Philadelphia LHP Ranger Suárez (2-0, 2.65) in the second contest of the three-game set on Tuesday night.

