What was that Pacers football-style final play to try and tie game?

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

The game was decided before the final play took place — Indiana had been up 18 in the third quarter and by eight with three minutes left, but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics had walked the Pacers down. Jrue Holiday's steal on Andrew Nembhard was the best clutch play of the night and sealed Boston’s Game 3 win on the road.

But the Pacers' last play — and attempt to get a 3 and tie the game — was fun. It was more football look than basketball play — a slant/pick with crossing routes setting up a pick — but it also worked Aaron Neesmith got a good look in the corner, it just didn't fall.

Aaron Nesmith almost sent Game 3 to overtime



CELTICS WIN A THRILLER, TAKE 3-0 LEAD. pic.twitter.com/Y3BBSk88gl — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2024

"It was a good it was a good look," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "It's a play that was conceived by [Pacers assistant] Mike Weinar who came up with it and we've used it a couple times over the last couple of years and gotten looks on it. And so, same situation happens next game we'll have something a little bit different and hope we get the same kind of look."

Indiana now trails the Celtics 0-3 and heads into Game 4 Monday night at home, possibly without Tyrese Haliburton, who missed Game 3 after aggravating his hamstring injury from earlier this season.

