Pac-12 QB Rankings: Nix can take over the No. 1 spot with big day vs Cal

Caleb Williams ran away with the PFF quarterback rankings title last season as he also took home the Heisman Trophy. The other Pac-12 signal callers don’t have to worry about that in 2023 with Williams not having that kind of season this year.

The USC quarterback is still among the best out there, but with games against Washington, Oregon and UCLA, it’s difficult to see him leapfrog three quarterbacks for the title.

Right now, the winner of these rankings could very well bring home the Heisman once again, and Oregon’s Bo Nix has a good of a chance as any to be that guy. The schedule also plays in his favor although he’s not the leader at the moment, Nix has an excellent chance to be No. 1 at this time next week.

Here’s how the rankings currently stand.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington Huskies

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 91.5

2023 stats: 203-of-294 (69 percent), 2,945 yards (368 ypg), 24 TD, 6 INT

Last week: For the second straight week, Washington turned in a subpar performance before playing well enough in the fourth quarter to win. They pulled out a 42-33 win at Stanford with Penix going 21-of-37 for 369 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.

What’s next: at USC

Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 91.0

2023 stats: 206-of-263 (78 percent), 2,337 yards (292 ypg), 21 TD, 1 INT

Last week: Nix was calm, cool, and most importantly, collected as the Ducks won 35-6 at Utah. He led Oregon on touchdown drives to open each half as he was 24-of-31 for 248 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. He also ran for a score.

What’s next: California

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 90.9

2023 stats: 246-of-346 (71 percent), 2,637 yards (330 ypg), 22 TD, 3 INT

Last week: The Colorado offensive line continues to fail their quarterback as Sanders was sacked seven times and hit a lot more. When he was upright, Sanders was just 27-of-43 for 217 yards and a touchdown in the 28-16 loss to UCLA.

What’s next: Oregon State

Caleb Williams - USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 88.1

2023 stats: 189-of-277 (68 percent), 2,646 yards (294 ypg), 25 TD, 4 INT

Last week: Williams had to be Superman once again as he rallied USC from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Cal 50-49. He was 23-of-40 for 369 yards, two passing touchdowns and two more rushing.

What’s next: Washington

DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 85.1

2023 stats: 122-of-206 (62 percent), 1,791 yards (224 ypg), 17 TD, 4 INT

Last week: The Beavers or DJU weren’t great in the 27-24 loss at Arizona. Uiagalelei was just 16-of-30 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s next: at Colorado

Fernando Mendoza - California Golden Bears

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 82.9

2023 stats: 56-of-89 (63 percent), 648 yards (162 ypg), 6 TD, 3 INT

Last week: Mendoza had the best game of his life although it ended up as a 50-49 loss to USC. He went 25-of-39 for 292 yards and an interception. Mendoza also ran for two more scores.

What’s next: at Oregon

Cameron Ward - Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 81.6

2023 stats: 216-of-309 (62 percent), 2,532 yards (316.5 ypg), 16 TD, 3 INT

Last week: The Cougars’ season hit a low point this past week with the 38-27 loss to Arizona State. Ward was 35-of-50 for 315 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two others, but it wasn’t enough.

What’s next: Stanford

Ethan Garbers - UCLA Bruins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 71.4

2023 stats: 51-of-73 (62 percent), 643 yards (107 ypg), 5 TD, 3 INT

Last week: Garbers took over for Dante Moore and he may be the quarterback for some time to come with his performance in the 28-16 win over Colorado. He was 20-of-27 passing for 269 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

What’s next: at Arizona

Noah Fifita - Arizona Wildcats

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 71.0

2023 stats: 119-of-157 (76 percent), 1,221 yards (174 ypg), 11 TD, 3 INT

Last week: Fifita led the Wildcats to their biggest win in the Jedd Fisch ERA with the 27-24 win over the then No. 11 Oregon State Beavers. The freshman was 25-of-32 for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

What’s next: UCLA

Ashton Daniels - Stanford Cardinal

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.6

2023 stats: 133-of-218 (61 percent), 1,592 yards (199 ypg), 9 TD, 3 INT

Last week: Stanford almost shocked the world, but came up just short in the 42-33 loss to Washington. Daniels had his best game of the season going 31-of-48 for 367 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two more scores in the near-upset.

What’s next: at Washington State

Bryson Barnes - Utah Utes

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 64.9

2023 stats: 67-of-118 (59 percent), 769 yards (110 ypg), 4 TD, 5 INT

Last week: The Oregon defense brought Barnes back down to Earth by holding him to just 136 yards passing and two interceptions. This was coming off a huge game against USC where he torched the Trojans.

What’s next: Arizona State

Trenton Bourguet - Arizona State Sun Devils

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 60.8

2023 stats: 109-of-171 (64 percent), 1,196 yards (239 ypg), 1 TD, 3 INT

Last week: Arizona State finally found the right formula to win a Pac-12 game and that was rushing the ball down Washington State’s throat. Bourguet didn’t have to do a whole lot but to hand it off to tailback DeCarlos Brooks who scored three times. Bourguet still burned the Cougars through the air on 19-of-26 passing for 274 yards.

What’s next: Washington State

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire