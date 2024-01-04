OU football, DC Ted Roof 'mutually agree to part ways' after two seasons with Sooners

NORMAN — OU will have a new defensive coordinator in 2024.

Ted Roof, who has been the Sooners' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the past two seasons, will not return as OU makes the move to the SEC, Brent Venables announced Thursday.

The announcement said Roof and Venables had "mutually agreed to part ways."

"I have the utmost respect and appreciation for Ted," Venables said in a release. "I told him Wednesday I made a decision to go in a new direction at defensive coordinator and offered him an opportunity to remain on our staff in a different role. He explained that he has a deep desire to keep coaching and will look to do that at a different school."

Roof joined Venables after spending the 2021 season as a defensive analyst at Clemson, where Venables was the defensive coordinator.

More: How does OU football secondary look following Woodi Washington's return to Sooners?

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof watches the Sooners warm up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

After two years with the Sooners, the 60-year-old Roof will look to continue his coaching career elsewhere.

"I love the grind," Roof said last month before the Alamo Bowl. "When I quit loving it, I’ll quit doing it. I’ll find something else to do. But I don’t see that happening anytime soon."

The Sooners ranked 46th in scoring defense, allowing 23.5 points per game, and 78th in total defense, allowing 389.4 yards per game, last season — both significant jumps from 2022. The Sooners were also second nationally in interceptions (20) and sixth in turnovers gained (26) last season.

But the Sooners' struggled to be disruptive up front especially, finishing 10th in the Big 12 in sacks with 24. Ten of that sacks came in two games — the win over Texas and the Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona, where they had five each.

In the announcement, Venables said a search to replace Roof would begin immediately.

OU will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball, after offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left to become the head coach at Mississippi State. Venables didn't have to look far for Lebby's replacement, as offensive analyst Seth Littrell was named the Sooners' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Joe Jon Finley was promoted to co-offensive coordinator.

More: Oklahoma football adds Florida State kicker Tyler Keltner via transfer portal

Matt Wells joins Kansas State staff

OU offensive analyst Matt Wells was announced as Kansas State’s co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach/head coach, Wildcats coach Chris Klieman announced Thursday.

Wells, a Sallisaw native and former Texas Tech and Utah State head coach, had spent the last two seasons on Brent Venables’ Sooners’ staff.

Conor Riley was promoted to be Kansas State’s offensive coordinator.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma football, DC Ted Roof 'mutually agree to part ways'