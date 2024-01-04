How does Oklahoma football secondary look following Woodi Washington's return?

NORMAN — OU's secondary for the 2024 season is already taking shape.

Despite losing players such as redshirt senior safety Reggie Pearson to graduation and senior safety Key Lawrence to the transfer portal (Ole Miss), the Sooners are expected to return numerous key contributors.

The latest player to add his name to that list is Woodi Washington. The redshirt senior cornerback announced his decision to come back for his sixth and final season with the Sooners on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the projected depth chart for OU's secondary.

OU football's projected 2024 secondary depth chart

Cornerback

Starters

Redshirt fifth-year Woodi Washington: Washington started all 13 of OU's games for the second season in a row. He finished the campaign with 48 tackles (2.5 for loss) and seven broken-up passes.

Junior Gentry Williams: Williams started in all nine appearances this season. The former Booker T. Washington standout recorded 30 tackles (four for loss) and three interceptions.

Reserves

Senior Kendel Dolby: Dolby went from a junior college transfer (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) to one of OU's more impactful newcomers. He racked up 49 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and two interceptions.

Senior Dezjhon Malone: The San Diego State transfer should have an immediate impact at OU. Malone recorded 25 tackles (one for loss), one interception and one forced fumble this season.

Redshirt junior Kani Walker: After transferring from Louisville prior to the 2022 season, Walker saw his role expand this season. He finished with 24 tackles, one interception and five broken-up passes.

Woodi Washington (0) is pictured at University of Oklahoma media day on OU campus in Norman on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Safety

Starters

Senior Billy Bowman: The star safety registered 63 tackles (three for loss), six interceptions and four broken-up passes this season. Despite earning an All-Big 12 first-team selection and being eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, Bowman announced his return to OU on Dec. 8.

Sophomore Peyton Bowen: The former five-star prospect impacted OU right away this season. Bowen recorded 36 tackles (one for loss), one sack and five broken-up passes.

Reserves

Junior Robert Spears-Jennings: Spears-Jennings earned a larger role on OU's defense this season. The former Broken Arrow standout made 38 tackles (one for loss), and he also broke up one pass.

Freshman Jaydan Hardy: Hardy is rated by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and the No. 17 overall safety in his class. He chose OU over Tennessee, Alabama and others.

Freshman Reggie Powers: Powers is rated by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and the No. 21 overall safety in his class. He chose OU over Ohio State and UCLA.

