OU basketball projected as No. 6 seed in ESPN's NCAA Tournament bracketology

The OU men's basketball team is a No. 6 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's newest NCAA Tournament projections, which were released Tuesday.

The No. 25-ranked Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) earned an 82-66 home win over then-No. 21 BYU on Tuesday and a 66-62 home win over OSU on Saturday. They stayed put at No. 31 in the NET rankings as a result.

OU is projected to face No. 11-seeded Indiana State in Pittsburgh for the opening round of the East Region. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 19.

Here's a look at where the rest of the Big 12 teams are projected:

Which Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament?

Houston: No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 Sam Houston State (South)

Kansas: No. 2 seed vs. No. 15 Green Bay (West)

Iowa State: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (Midwest)

Baylor: No. 4 seed vs. No. 13 South Florida (East)

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 Samford (West)

Oklahoma: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 Indiana State (East)

Texas Tech: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Boise State (East)

Texas: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 Mississippi State (West)

TCU: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (South)

Cincinnati: First four out

Teams not mentioned: Kansas State, UCF, West Virginia and Oklahoma State

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball: Sooners projected at No. 6 in NCAA Tournament