What channel is OU basketball vs. Baylor on today? Time, TV, odds, score prediction

The No. 25-ranked OU men's basketball team will travel to face No. 12 Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) and the Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12).

More: How OU basketball rode emotions to Bedlam win over Oklahoma State: 'Trying to stack wins'

What time does OU basketball vs. Baylor start?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

The Sooners and Bears will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 8 p.m. CT.

More: Oklahoma men's basketball cracks AP Top 25 after pair of Big 12 wins

What channel is OU vs. Baylor basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)/ESPNU (Cox 253/HD 718, Dish 141, DirecTV 208, U-verse 605/HD 1605)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: How Toby Keith 'was all about OU and the Sooners' until his death from cancer

Oklahoma vs. Baylor betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 13

Spread: Baylor (-6.5)

Over/under: 143.5

Moneyline: N/A

OU-Baylor score prediction

Baylor 75, OU 68: This one is tough to predict. We’ve seen the Sooners finish games such as against then-No. 21 BYU and OSU, but we’ve also seen them fall flat on the road like vs. UCF. After a three-game losing streak, the Bears have won three of their last four and seem to have found a rhythm. Scott Drew gets the best of Moser this time in a close one at Foster Pavilion, Baylor’s new arena which opened on Jan. 2.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma-Baylor basketball TV channel, time, odds, TV schedule