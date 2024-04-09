New Orleans Saints free agent profile: Chase Young

Chase Young comes to the New Orleans Saints after half a season with the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco picked up the former number 2 overall pick at the 2023 trade deadline. Young’s career hasn’t gone how many expected. After winning the defensive rookie of the year, Young never took that next jump partially due to injury. After having 7.5 sacks as a rookie, he’s totaled 9 sacks in his last 28 games.

This is a mutually beneficial relationship that’s unlikely to extend beyond the end of the year. Young is on a prove-it deal to see if he can jumpstart his career and bring some explosiveness to the New Orleans pass rush. Young should, at minimum, fit in the defensive line rotation for obvious passing situation sets.

This is a mutually beneficial relationship that’s unlikely to extend beyond the end of the year. Young is on a prove-it deal to see if he can jumpstart his career and bring some explosiveness to the New Orleans pass rush. Young should, at minimum, fit in the defensive line rotation for obvious passing situation sets.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire