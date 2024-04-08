Oregon football's Dan Lanning invites Eugene native for on-field concert at spring game

Following the conclusion of the Oregon football spring game later this month, the athletic department announced Eugene native and musician Mat Kearney will perform a postgame concert at Autzen Stadium.

The April 27 spring game will wrap up head coach Dan Lanning's third spring season at the helm of the Ducks. Lanning invited Kearney to perform last week, and posted the exchange on X Monday.

Called in a favor for this year's Spring Game.@matkearney is Coming Home for a postgame concert.



The spring game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks for the final time before the Ducks' move to the Big Ten in the fall, and will feature pregame and in-game festivities for fans, along with the postgame concert from Kearney.

Kearney's "Coming Home (Oregon)" is featured during every Oregon home football game at Autzen Stadium for a stadium-wide singalong. Fans will be allowed on the field for the concert after the scrimmage.

The spring game will also feature a halftime tribute to Gold Star Families, in-game veteran recognitions, an F-15 flyover, and the annual postgame gift exchange between the Oregon football team and active duty military.

Admission for the spring game is free and gates will open at noon for the 1 p.m. game.

