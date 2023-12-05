Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix named a Heisman Trophy finalist: What we know

For the fourth time in 23 years, the Oregon football team has a Heisman Trophy finalist.

On Monday quarterback Bo Nix was named as one of four players headed to New York for Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony.

The announcement certainly didn't surprise anyone who has watched Nix play this season.

The fifth-year senior, whose confident and calm playing demeanor, record-setting passing accuracy, and command of the Oregon offense and locker room, has helped guide the No. 8 Ducks to an 11-2 record and a spot in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 against Liberty.

Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota won the Heisman Trophy in 2014, running back LaMichael James was a finalist in 2010 and quarterback Joey Harrington was a finalist in 2001.

Also selected as Heisman finalists are LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates a passing touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium Nov. 18 in Tempe, Arizona.

Nix was outplayed by Penix Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship game won by the Huskies, 34-31.

Still, Nix threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns to increase his season totals to 4,145 yards and 40 touchdowns. He has thrown only three interceptions this season and his completion percentage of 77.24% leads the nation and has him close to breaking the NCAA record of 77.4% set by Alabama's Mac Jones in 2020.

Nix is tied for the national lead with Daniels in passing touchdowns, is second in the nation in passing yards per game (318.85), overall passing yards, passer rating (186.25), total touchdowns (46) and total yards (4,373). He's also third in total yards per game (336.4), and fourth in total yards per play (8.96).

He has rushed for 228 yards and six touchdowns on 53 carries.

"Bo's obviously an elite player, and we're still playing football," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said before the Pac-12 Championship game. "I think that speaks to the caliber of player the Bo is. I don't memorize all those statistics, but just watch Bo play and watch how much of a difference he makes for us."

Nix, who transferred to Oregon from Auburn before the 2022 season, has only gotten better in the latter half of the season.

He elevated the Ducks late in the season when in four November games he led the nation in passing touchdowns (16), passing yards per game (392.3) and completion percentage (79%), and was second in total touchdowns (19), passer rating (211.31) and total yards per game (403.8). He had six touchdowns against both Arizona State and California.

"I think Bo's always had that ability," Lanning said. "He's playing at an extremely high level. ... He's gotten better and better every single week of the season but he's literally played consistent the entire season. He's been playing at a really, really high level the entirety of the season, and he's playing as good as anybody in the nation right now, it's really apparent."

On Sunday, Lanning said Nix told his teammates he would play in the bowl game against Liberty.

"I think it speaks to his character and what he thinks of this team and what he feels like he owes the players on this team around him," Lanning said. "And he certainly doesn't owe anybody anything and for him to go out there and to go play I don't think it was really ever a question for him. … You want guys on your team that love to play for the love of the game, and Bo Nix is one of those guys."

Penix has been instrumental in leading the No. 2 Huskies to a 13-0 record and a game against No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl and the College Football Playoff semifinals.

He is the national leader in passing yards (4,218), passing yards per game (324.5) and is tied for second with 33 TD passes. But he also has nine interceptions and ranks 15th in passer rating (161.43) and 23rd in completion percentage (65.9%) on 307-of-466 passing — worst among the three finalists.

In total offense, Penix is third in overall yards (4,200), fifth in yards per play (8.48) and sixth in yards per game (323.1).

From a statistical perspective, Daniels has had the most impressive season. The transfer from Arizona State leads the nation in total offense (4,946), yards per game (412.2), yards per play (10.71) and passer rating (208.01). He has completed 236-of-327 for 3,812 yards and 40 TDs, rushed for 1,134 and 10 scores and is ranked behind just Penix and Nix at 317.7 passing yards per game.

The knock against Daniels is that LSU finished the regular season at 9-3 and didn't play in the SEC championship game.

Harrison had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns for the 11-1 Buckeyes. He averaged 18.1 yards per catch and also had one rushing TD.

