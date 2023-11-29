Oregon Ducks move up in penultimate College Football Playoff ranking

We are still devoid of any major chaos taking place in the world of college football this season, but that will potentially change over the next few days as we get into conference championship week, with some of the best teams in the nation squaring off against each other.

Whether it’s Oregon and Washington, or Georgia and Alabama, several top 10 teams will play with a chance to get into the playoff. There are also critically important games between Texas and Oklahoma State, Michigan and Iowa, and Florida State and Louisville. After the weekend, we will officially know the College Football Playoff standings.

After Week 13 and the end of the regular season, here’s how the committee sees the standings currently:

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 42-35 Loss vs. Iowa State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 19

Liberty Flames

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 42-28 Win vs. UTEP

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 25

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 16-7 Win vs. South Carolina

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 24

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 29-16 Win vs. UTSA

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 23

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 48-24 Win vs. Vanderbilt

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 21

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 31-7 Loss vs. No. 6 Oregon

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 16

NC State Wolfpack

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 39-20 Win vs. North Carolina

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 22

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 40-34 Win vs. BYU

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 20

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 56-23 Win vs. Stanford

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 13-10 Win vs. Nebraska

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 17

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 59-23 Win vs. Arizona State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 15

Louisville Cardinal

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 38-31 Loss vs. Kentucky

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 10

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 42-30 Win vs. Texas A&M

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 14

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 69-45 Win vs. TCU

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 13

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 17-7 Win vs. Mississippi State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 42-0 Win vs. Michigan State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 48-14 Win vs. Arkansas

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 9

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Week 13 Result: 27-24 Win vs. Auburn

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 57-7 Win vs. Texas Tech

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Week 13 Result: 30-24 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 31-7 Win vs. No. 16 Oregon State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 24-15 Win vs. Florida

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Washington State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 31-23 Win vs. Georgia Tech

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: 30-24 Win vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire