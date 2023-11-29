Oregon Ducks move up in penultimate College Football Playoff ranking
We are still devoid of any major chaos taking place in the world of college football this season, but that will potentially change over the next few days as we get into conference championship week, with some of the best teams in the nation squaring off against each other.
Whether it’s Oregon and Washington, or Georgia and Alabama, several top 10 teams will play with a chance to get into the playoff. There are also critically important games between Texas and Oklahoma State, Michigan and Iowa, and Florida State and Louisville. After the weekend, we will officially know the College Football Playoff standings.
After Week 13 and the end of the regular season, here’s how the committee sees the standings currently:
Kansas State Wildcats
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 42-35 Loss vs. Iowa State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 19
Liberty Flames
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 42-28 Win vs. UTEP
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 25
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 16-7 Win vs. South Carolina
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 24
Tulane Green Wave
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 29-16 Win vs. UTSA
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 23
Tennessee Volunteers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 48-24 Win vs. Vanderbilt
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 21
Oregon State Beavers
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 31-7 Loss vs. No. 6 Oregon
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 16
NC State Wolfpack
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 39-20 Win vs. North Carolina
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 22
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 40-34 Win vs. BYU
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 20
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 56-23 Win vs. Stanford
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18
Iowa Hawkeyes
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 13-10 Win vs. Nebraska
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 17
Arizona Wildcats
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 59-23 Win vs. Arizona State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 15
Louisville Cardinal
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 38-31 Loss vs. Kentucky
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 10
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 42-30 Win vs. Texas A&M
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 14
Oklahoma Sooners
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 69-45 Win vs. TCU
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 13
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 17-7 Win vs. Mississippi State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 42-0 Win vs. Michigan State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11
Missouri Tigers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 48-14 Win vs. Arkansas
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 9
Alabama Crimson Tide
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Week 13 Result: 27-24 Win vs. Auburn
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 8
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 57-7 Win vs. Texas Tech
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7
Ohio State Buckeyes
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Week 13 Result: 30-24 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 2
Oregon Ducks
Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 31-7 Win vs. No. 16 Oregon State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6
Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 24-15 Win vs. Florida
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Washington State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 31-23 Win vs. Georgia Tech
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: 30-24 Win vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3