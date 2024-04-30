'Some optimistic fans are reaching for the calculators after surprise win'

[BBC]

Who saw this win coming? Not me.

I was prepared for the final curtain to be closed on our Premiership survival last Saturday so the three points against Ross County were a bit surprising to say the least.

I reckon other Livi fans thought the drop was inevitable as well as it was very subdued walking to the game and mingling with other supporters.

It was the same in the stadium. To be fair it wasn’t long before we had something to cheer as Livi fired themselves into the game quickly.

There was shades of Livi of old with loads of tenacity, tackling, running and we played some really good football too. Every single player from Shamal George to wee Bruce Anderson did their jobs effectively with loads of effort.

Jamie Brandon is revelling in his centre midfield role, Anderson will get the plaudits for the excellently-taken goal but I was most pleased for Mikey Devlin. We got to see the player we thought we were getting this season. He defended well and played the captain's role cajoling the players around him excellently.

Some optimistic Livi are reaching for the calculators to work out if we can get to safety. It is possible, its just not probable. We need to keep this performance level up and other results to go our way. We’ve left it too late however.

Most Livi fans accepted long ago we’re going down so anything like this again is a real bonus and means we can actually enjoy our football team again.