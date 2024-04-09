'One Shining Moment' caps off 2024 men's NCAA Tournament following UConn's win over Purdue

Connecticut won the men's basketball national championship, defeating Purdue, 75-60, in the NCAA Tournament championship game in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday night.

UConn became the first back-to-back men's March Madness winner since Florida in 2006-07. This also is the UConn's sixth national championship (1999, 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2023 were the others), moving the Huskies into a tie with North Carolina for the third-most Division I men's basketball titles. Only Kentucky (eight) and UCLA (11) have more championships.

Of course, the men's NCAA Tournament is not complete until the airing of the traditional "One Shining Moment" montage.

Watch David Barrett's classic song set to highlights from March Madness 2024:

The UConn Huskies now are a perfect 6-0 in national title games.

Who sings One Shining Moment?

David Barrett wrote and recorded the original version of the song in 1986, but Teddy Pendergrass, Luther Vandross, Ne-Yo and Jennifer Hudson have also provided their own renditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: One Shining Moment song caps 2024 March Madness men's basketball