On3 thinks the Gators have a top-10 quarterback room for 2024

The quarterback position was considered an area of weakness for Florida football last season as the program turned to former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz to bridge the gap from the Anthony Richardson era to the next home-grown prospect.

It looks like things have changed this year thanks to a major coup on the recruiting front.

On3’s Jesse Simonton recently ranked the top quarterback units ahead of the 2024 campaign, placing the Orange and Blue at No. 9 due to both the overachievement of Mertz in 2023 as well as the introduction of five-star recruit DJ Lagway this offseason.

“The Gators have one of the more intriguing quarterback situations in 2024. Graham Mertz returns, and the former Wisconsin transfer was much better than most expected last season (20 touchdowns to just three interceptions, 73% completion),” Simonton begins.

“Still, waiting in the wings is 5-star freshman DJ Lagway, who opted to hold his commitment to Billy Napier despite the head coach’s much-rumored hot seat,” he notes. “Lagway impressed in the spring and could push for playing time early in 2024 — despite Mertz’s strong debut season in Gainesville just a year ago.”

The Texas Longhorns took the top spot in the rankings, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers; after Florida, the Texas A&M Aggies round out the top 10.

The Gators host the Miami Hurricanes for the season opener inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is still to be determined.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire