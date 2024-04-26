Olu Fashanu 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets' first-round pick

The Jets originally had the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft but traded back one spot with the Minnesota Vikings to select Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-6

- Weight: 312 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 5.11

- Vertical: 32 inches

- Bench: DNP

- Broad Jump: 9-foot-1

- 2023 Stats (12 games started): No sacks or quarterback hits allowed, four penalties.

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: Overall, Fashanu has high-end physical tools with rarely seen polish as a pass-protector that is counterbalanced with being more underdeveloped as a finisher in the run game. His ability to thrive on an island in pass protection right away with the tools, runway and flashes necessary to make improvements as a run-blocker indicates a franchise-caliber blind-side protector who can at least be average in the run game.



NFL.com: A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he’s already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He’s long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu’s continued improvement into a very good left tackle.

Why Fashanu makes sense for the Jets

For months, most analysts suggested it was inevitable that the Jets would select an offensive tackle with their first pick in April’s draft. With Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton not expected to return after each had missed a lot of time over the previous two seasons, the Jets clearly needed two new starters. However, the Tyron Smith signing and the trade for Morgan Moses have addressed that need -- for now.

Both Moses and Smith are out of contract at the end of the 2024 season and reserves Max Mitchell and Carter Warren have yet to prove that they can be relied upon to start in the future. So, even though these offseason moves mean the Jets no longer have to take a tackle early, they would still be smart to consider the longer-term situation at this crucial position.

Fashanu gives them a future starter, but also someone who can potentially fill in if either starter gets injured during his rookie year.

He’s arguably the most polished pass protector in this year’s class, having given up just one quarterback hit in his entire college career. This is of paramount importance with the team’s desire to ensure Aaron Rodgers stays healthy this season.

While it's apparent that Fashanu still needs some refinement in certain areas, that could be an ideal situation for him, as he won’t necessarily need to start during his rookie year and can bulk up and refine his technique while he learns from the two experienced veterans starting ahead of him.

One knock on Fashanu is that he’s not a dominant run blocker, but it’s often viewed as easier for a good pass blocker to improve his run blocking than the other way around, so this is something he can work on over the course of his career.

NFL Comparison

Bleacher Report: D’Brickashaw Ferguson

Connor's Take

There were a number of Jets fans who hoped for a playmaker in the first round. They had a chance to add just that with Brock Bowers sitting there for them at No. 11 (after a trade-down with the Vikings). Ultimately, the Jets decided against that, adding Fashanu, the tackle out of Penn State.

It's the right call. The Jets simply could not go into next season with Smith and Moses as their only options outside. The two have legitimate injury concerns. Moses showed signs of his body breaking down late last year while Smith hasn't played a full season since 2015.

Fashanu gives the Jets a major insurance policy for this season and a future at the position in 2025 and beyond.