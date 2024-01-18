Ole Miss football loses another commitment to Louisville in corner Tahveon Nicholson

OXFORD ― A third Ole Miss football transfer portal commitment defected to join Louisville's class instead on Wednesday.

Illinois transfer cornerback Tahveon Nicholson announced on social media that he'll be playing for the Cardinals in 2024.

Nicholson joins Tennessee transfers Tyler Baron and Tamarion McDonald, who also committed to Ole Miss before switching their pledge to the Cardinals.

A two-year starter for the Illini, Nicholson finished 2023 with 36 tackles and six pass breakups. He was a member of college football's best-scoring defense in 2022.

Corner is an area of need for the Rebels, who will lose both of their starters at the position. Ole Miss added a commitment from Michigan transfer Amorion Walker on Wednesday, but will still likely look for additional portal plays to fortify the position.

KEY PORTAL ADDS: Ranking Lane Kiffin's 5 most important Ole Miss football transfer portal additions for 2024

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tahveon Nicholson transfer: Ole Miss loses another commit to Louisville