Ole Miss football lands Amorion Walker, Michigan transfer corner with elite athleticism

OXFORD — Ole Miss football will have a national champion on its roster next season as it chases a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan corner Amorion Walker announced his commitment to the Rebels on Wednesday morning via Instagram.

Walker, a true sophomore in 2023, appeared in six games for the Wolverines on their run to the national championship. He totaled 66 snaps on defense and registered three tackles and a pass breakup.

A native of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Walker was a three-star prospect out of high school. He held an offer from the Rebels. He was also recruited by Alabama, where Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding worked at the time.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Walker will bring elite athleticism to the Ole Miss secondary. He came in at No. 12 on Bruce Feldman's 'Freaks List,' which attempts to rank the most freakishly athletic players in college football.

According to Feldman, Walker completed the 3-cone drill in 6.1 seconds, which Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert said was the fastest time he'd ever seen. He also boasted a 3.89 shuttle time that would've been the best mark at last season's NFL Draft combine.

Walker is a necessary addition to an Ole Miss cornerbacks group that lost out on Mississippi State transfer Decamerion Richardson after he decided to declare for the NFL Draft. Both of the Rebels' starting corners from 2023 are out of eligibility, too.

