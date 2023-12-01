Ole Miss football transfer tracker: What to make of ins and outs for Lane Kiffin

OXFORD — It is always transfer portal season when Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football are in the conversation.

The Rebels were among college football's first to embrace the transfer portal and have continued to use it with great success, pulling the likes of Tre Harris, Caden Prieskorn, Zamari Walton and Daijahn Anthony out of the portal last offseason.

As Kiffin and the Rebels look to reload ahead of 2024, here's a look at which Ole Miss players have entered the portal and the reinforcements who are on their way to Oxford.

Ole Miss football players in the transfer portal

TE Kyirin Heath

Heath, a sophomore, appeared in seven games for the Rebels in 2023. The former three-star prospect caught four passes for 60 yards. Three of those receptions came in a Week 1 blowout of Mercer.

K Caden Costa

Costa, who served as the Rebels' main kicker in 2021, did not play last season and attempted just one field goal and six extra points in 2023.

WR Rayf Vinson

Vinson arrived in Oxford as a walk-on before the 2021 season. The Madison-Ridgeland Academy product contributed on special teams but did not catch a pass in an Ole Miss uniform.

Ole Miss football transfer portal commitments

