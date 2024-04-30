OL Trente Jones, seven other undrafted rookies agree to terms with Packers

The Packers added three offensive linemen to their roster in the draft and two more undrafted rookies are set to sign with the team as well.

The Packers announced that they have agreed to terms with eight undrafted players, including Trente Jones and Donovan Jennings. Tackle Jordan Morgan, center Jacob Monk and tackle Travis Glover were the offensive linemen acquired in the draft.

Jones started at right tackle in the last three games of last season's national title run for Michigan and he started 16 games overall during his time in Ann Arbor. A number of those starts came as a sixth offensive lineman.

Jennings started 45 games at USF, including their Boca Raton Bowl win over Syracuse to cap the 2023 season.

The Packers also agreed to terms with Wisconsin long snapper Peter Bowden, Northern Illinois defensive lineman James Ester, Washington linebacker Ralen Gofort, Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard, Ohio defensive lineman Rodney Mathews, and Arizona State tight Messiah Swinson.