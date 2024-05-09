OL Christian Jones, drafted in Round 5, gets new number for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals’ rookie class, both drafted and undrafted, will take the field Thursday in their professional numbers for the first time with the start of rookie minicamp.

For tackle Christian Jones, selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round out of Texas, it means a new number.

While the team has not announced it, Jones will wear No. 75.

Jones wore No. 70 while playing collegiately for Texas, but that belongs to tackle Paris Johnson, Arizona’s first-round pick last year.

No. 75 will be remembered by most recent Cardinals fans for belonging to both Leonard Davis and Levi Brown, first-round picks who didn’t play as well as fans hoped. It also belonged to Lomas Brown in the late 90s.

