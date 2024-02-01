Oklahoma State basketball's Bryce Thompson to miss 'significant time' with shoulder injury

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State men’s basketball player Bryce Thompson will miss “significant time” because of a torn labrum in his right shoulder, coach Mike Boynton told the media Thursday.

The senior guard injured his shoulder when he fell hard to the court in the first half at Kansas, a game the Cowboys lost 83-54.

Boynton was unsure of the timetable for Thompson’s planned surgery, saying it could happen as early as Thursday afternoon, or could be delayed until Monday.

The Cowboys host Kansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena before traveling to face fourth-ranked Houston on Tuesday.

The length of Thompson’s absence won’t be known until after the surgery, though Boynton suggested it “could potentially be season ending.”

“I don’t want to try to predict that before the surgery happens and we get a report back from the doctors,” he said. “Hate it for him. Individually, he’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever been around. Really cares about this school, this program. Being an in-state kid, wanted to represent this program.”

In three seasons at Oklahoma State, Thompson has played in 83 games with 78 starts, and he recently reached the 1,000-point mark for his college career. This season, he has averaged 11.6 points per game while also playing a key defensive role.

“He’s our most experienced guy, for a team that was already kind of inexperienced for the most part,” Boynton said. “It’s a difficult thing to deal with. But life throws you some curveballs and you gotta be ready to adapt.

“Another challenge to look forward to try to figure out how we can grow from and learn from and get better for.”

Boynton said he hasn’t determined yet who will replace Thompson in the starting lineup Saturday. Sophomore wing Quion Williams started the first 17 games of the season before moving into a bench role on Jan. 20. Guard Jarius Hicklen made one start earlier this season and has been a regular contributor off the bench.

The Cowboys also have forward Eric Dailey Jr., the 6-foot-8 freshman who had been a regular in the starting lineup prior to moving into a reserve role, where he has flourished over the last four games.

OSU vs. Kansas State

TIPOFF: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater (ESPN+)

