Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs Kansas in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) travel to face the eighth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (16-4, 4-3) on Tuesday night in Lawrence, Kansas. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. Kansas

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. Kansas

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Kansas start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

What channel is OSU vs. Kansas basketball on today?

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 30

Spread: Kansas (-16.5)

Over/under: 145.5

Moneyline: OSU +900 | KU -1600

