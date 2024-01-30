Oklahoma State football's 2024 schedule is set: See full list of Big 12 opponents, dates
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has known who it will play in the 2024 football season. Now it knows when.
The Big 12 Conference office released its 2024 schedule Tuesday morning, handing OSU a schedule that includes a conference opener at home against fellow title hopeful Utah, a mid-October trip to the mountainous terrain of BYU and a Friday finale at Colorado.
Here’s a look at the full schedule, which includes two open weeks:
The official 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ Big 12 football schedule 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/9NiF0hJsEy
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 30, 2024
2024 Oklahoma State football schedule
Aug. 31: vs. South Dakota State
Sept. 7: vs. Arkansas
Sept. 14: at Tulsa
Sept. 21: vs. Utah
Sept. 28: at Kansas State
Oct. 5: vs. West Virginia
Oct. 12: Open
Oct. 19: at BYU
Oct. 26: at Baylor
Nov. 2: vs. Arizona State (Homecoming)
Nov. 9: at TCU
Nov. 16: Open
Nov. 23: vs. Texas Tech
Nov. 29 (Friday): at Colorado
