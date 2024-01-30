Oklahoma State football's 2024 schedule is set: See full list of Big 12 opponents, dates

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has known who it will play in the 2024 football season. Now it knows when.

The Big 12 Conference office released its 2024 schedule Tuesday morning, handing OSU a schedule that includes a conference opener at home against fellow title hopeful Utah, a mid-October trip to the mountainous terrain of BYU and a Friday finale at Colorado.

Here’s a look at the full schedule, which includes two open weeks:

2024 Oklahoma State football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. South Dakota State

Sept. 7: vs. Arkansas

Sept. 14: at Tulsa

Sept. 21: vs. Utah

Sept. 28: at Kansas State

Oct. 5: vs. West Virginia

Oct. 12: Open

Oct. 19: at BYU

Oct. 26: at Baylor

Nov. 2: vs. Arizona State (Homecoming)

Nov. 9: at TCU

Nov. 16: Open

Nov. 23: vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 29 (Friday): at Colorado

