Oklahoma State football will visit Deion Sanders, Colorado in 2024. See Big 12 schedules.

Coach Prime vs. Mike Gundy in the Rocky Mountains?

You got it.

Oklahoma State’s 2024 football schedule will include trips to Colorado and BYU, with home games against new Big 12 members Arizona State and Utah, according to the scheduling matrix announced by the conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The matrix sets the opponents and locations for conference games over the next four seasons.

In addition to playing three of the four newcomers next season, OSU will travel to TCU, Baylor and Kansas State, with home games against West Virginia and Texas Tech. That rounds out a slate that includes non-conference games against South Dakota State and Arkansas in Stillwater, plus a trip to Tulsa.

Arizona is the last of the newcomers to face the Cowboys, with a meeting in Tucson in 2025.

With the scheduling matrix, OSU will play a home and away game against each conference team over the next four years.

More: Alan Bowman's sisters played soccer at OU, but 'family comes first' in Bedlam football

2024 Big 12 opponents for Oklahoma State football

Away: BYU, Colorado, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State

Home: Arizona State, Utah, Texas Tech, West Virginia

2025 Big 12 opponents for Oklahoma State football

Away: Arizona, Texas Tech, Kansas, UCF

Home: Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Iowa State, Cincinnati

2026 Big 12 opponents for Oklahoma State football

Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia

Home: Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas, UCF

2027 Big 12 opponents for Oklahoma State football

Away: Utah, Baylor, Kansas, Cincinnati

Home: Arizona, BYU, TCU, Iowa State, West Virginia

More: Ollie Gordon II is Big 12 football's best offensive weapon. Who else is on the list?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football future Big 12 schedule, opponents unveiled