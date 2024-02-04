Oklahoma State football recruiting tracker: Which players are committed to 2025 class?

Though the landscape of college football is changing, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy remains focused on his tried-and-true recruiting method.

While many fans often would like to see more four-star recruits, Gundy remains intent on finding high school prospects who might not be the most popular, but have the kind of potential he and his staff can tap into.

There’s no reason to expect the 2025 recruiting class to be any different.

Here’s a look at the players committed to Oklahoma State in the 2025 class:

Matrail Lopez, WR, Idabel

As has become a common trend for the Cowboys in recent years, their first commitment of the class comes from an in-state prospect. Two years ago, it was Del City defensive end Jaedon Foreman. Last year, it was Stillwater tight end Josh Ford. Now, it’s Lopez, a versatile athlete from Idabel who announced his decision on Feb. 4. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Lopez also had offers from Washington State, Tulsa, North Texas and Texas-San Antonio. He scored 22 total touchdowns as a junior, doing it in nearly every possible way — rushing, receiving and three kinds of returns (interception, kickoff and punt). While his capabilities are plentiful, Lopez is initially targeted as a receiver with the Cowboys, a position where he excelled in 2023.

