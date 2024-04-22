Oklahoma State football adds quarterback Adam Schobel to 2025 recruiting class

STILLWATER — Not only did Oklahoma State gain a commitment from its first four-star recruit in the 2025 class, the Cowboys also got their quarterback.

Adam Schobel decommitted from Baylor and announced his commitment to the Cowboys on social media Monday afternoon, adding to a successful month on the recruiting trail for OSU.

The Pokes now have eight players committed in the class, with seven making their decisions official this month.

And Schobel is the first four-star recruit in the group, based on 247Sports.com rankings. The site ranks him at No. 270 nationally in the 2025 class, the No. 21 quarterback overall and the No. 43 player in the state of Texas.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback from Columbus, Texas, had six other offers, including Baylor and Houston. He had been committed to Baylor since June 2023, but changed course after visiting OSU earlier this month.

After a lot of thought I have decided to decommit from Baylor and officially commit to Oklahoma State. I would like to thank Coach Aranda and the whole Baylor Coaching staff for believing in me. Ready to get to work. Go Pokes! Go Cardinals! @CoachTimRattay @CoachGundy pic.twitter.com/9vAeX11sIC — Adam Schobel (@AdamSchobel) April 22, 2024

Known mostly for his arm talent, Schobel will be a four-year starter at Columbus, where he has thrown for at least 2,400 yards each of the past three seasons. Over the last two seasons, he has a 66-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Columbus coaching staff includes Schobel’s father and uncle, Matt and Aaron Schobel, who played a combined 16 years in the NFL.

Matt had over 1,200 receiving yards as a tight end for Cincinnati and Philadelpia from 2002-08, and Aaron had 78 career sacks as a defensive end for Buffalo from 2001-09.

Adam Schobel is the seventh offensive player to commit to the Cowboys in this class, along with two offensive linemen and four receivers.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football adds QB Adam Schobel to 2025 recruiting class