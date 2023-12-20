National Signing Day tracker: Oklahoma State football recruits, 2024 class ranking & more

Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team have long outperformed the national recruiting rankings. The Cowboys haven't had a top-30 class since 2014, yet they are two years removed for a Fiesta Bowl win and can reach the 10-win mark in two of the past three seasons.

The 9-4 Cowboys, which head into the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M on Dec. 27 in Houston, are ranked 22nd in the nation but are once again looking at a recruiting class well outside the top 25.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys for the early National Signing Day:

Get to know the 2024 OSU football signing class

RECRUITING CLASS: Check out the bios for players in OSU football's 2024 recruiting class.

TRANSFER PORTAL: See which players are in the transfer portal for the Cowboys.

What is the Cowboys' 2024 recruiting class rankings?

Heading into Wednesday, the Cowboys were ranked 59th by Rivals.com, 58th by 247sports.com and outside the top 50 by ESPN.com.

How does Oklahoma State stack up in Big 12 football recruiting rankings?

Here's a look at where Big 12 programs (for the 2024 season) rank nationally, according to 247Sports.com. Rankings as of Tuesday night:

National rank: Team, Players

What you need to know about OSU for National Signing Day

NSD PRIMER: Three recruiting questions for Cowboys entering National Signing Day

ARMS RACE: Why OSU quarterback commit Maealiuaki Smith 'was born to' throw the football

LOOKING BACK: How do Oklahoma State football's transfer portal gains, losses stack up a year later?

Oklahoma State football live updates from National Signing Day

Follow updates through our curated list.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football signing day tracker of Cowboys' 2024 recruits