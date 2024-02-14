Who made The Oklahoman’s initial Super 30 rankings for the 2025 recruiting class?

Many college football programs quickly took notice of the immense talent in Oklahoma’s high school class of 2025.

Offers poured in, and top recruits committed early with several choosing to stay home at OU.

With their senior seasons approaching, it’s time to take an initial look at The Oklahoman’s 2025 Super 30 rankings of the state's top recruits. The list will be updated throughout the next year, including for the annual summer feature series on each player.

Super 30 rankings are based primarily on recruiting, which often leads to shuffling.

1. Nate Roberts, TE, Washington

Washington's Nate Roberts scores a touchdown during the Class 2A high school football championship game between Millwood and Washington at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Roberts, has helped Washington claim two straight Class 2A titles, is the nation’s fourth-ranked tight end prospect in his class, according to 247Sports Composite. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Washington are among the schools that have extended offers.

2. Trystan Haynes, DB/WR, Carl Albert

He had a breakout junior season as he helped Carl Albert claim its second straight Class 5A championship, thriving on offense, defense and as a returner. He has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, among others.

Carl Albert's Trystan Haynes catches a long pass in the fourth quarter of a high school football game between Guthrie and Carl Albert in Guthrie, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Carl Albert won 24-21.

3. Kevin Sperry Jr., QB, Carl Albert

He joined Carl Albert over the summer and played a key role in the Titans’ championship run. The three-star recruit committed to OU last March while he was at Rock Hill High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Carl Albert quarterback Kevin Sperry committed to OU last March while he was at Rock Hill High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

4. Elijah Thomas, WR, Checotah

Thomas, who committed to OU in July, is a four-star prospect who chose the Sooners over Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas State, OSU, Texas A&M and others.

5. CJ Nickson, DE, Weatherford

A versatile athlete who also holds Division I offers in basketball, Nickson is the nation’s 10th-ranked edge rusher in his class, according to 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior holds 11 offers from the likes of OU, OSU, Auburn, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

6. Marcus James, LB, Carl Albert

He arrived at Carl Albert from Bishop McGuinness following his sophomore season and has thrived with the Titans on defense and at tight end. He committed to OU as a linebacker in November.

Carl Albert’s Marcus James (12) catches a pass and scores a touchdown during the 5A high school football state championship game between Carl Albert and Del City at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

7. Jaden Nickens, WR, Douglass

He played his first three football seasons at Millwood and helped the Falcons reach the Class 2A championship game the last two years. Nickens, who is also a top basketball star in the state, committed to OU in August.

8. Trynae Washington, DB/WR, Carl Albert

He committed to OU alongside Marcus James in a November announcement. Along with the Sooners, Washington has offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, North Texas, Tulsa and UTSA.

Trynae Washington speaks after committing to Oklahoma during a commitment ceremony at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Okla., Thursday, Nov., 2, 2023.

9. Alexander Shieldnight, DE, Wagoner

Shieldnight, who is Wagoner’s career sacks leader, helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 4A championship game this past season after they won the title during his sophomore year. He committed to OU in November.

10. Antoni Ogumoro, OL, Elgin

The 6-foot-4, 298-pound junior is now with the Owls after recently moving from White Oak High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Ogumoro has offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

11. Shaker Reisig, QB, Tulsa Union

Reisig committed to Utah on Monday after receiving offers from several Power Five programs, including OSU. The three-star prospect amassed 2,536 total yards with 30 touchdowns through just eight games as a junior.

Union’s Shaker Reisig throws a pass during the game against Westmoore at Union-Tuttle Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 11/17/23. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD

12. Blake Cherry, OT, Owasso

Cherry is heralded as one of the top offensive linemen in the state heading into his senior year under first-year coach Antonio Graham. Cherry, who is 6-5 and 295 pounds, has received offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Tulsa.

13. Caden Knighten, RB, Wynnewood

The 5-10, 175-pound Knighten recently decommitted from Vanderbilt but chose Baylor on Tuesday. He also has offers from Colorado, Michigan State, North Texas, OU, OSU, Tulsa and USC, among others.

Lord only you know my full story, All glory will forever go to you. Thank you @CoachK_Hall and @CoachDaveAranda For believing and helping me make my dreams come to reality. Thank you @seancooper_C4 for being the best role model/coach i could ask for! Without being said, Baylor… pic.twitter.com/ZlC8NfPOvT — Caden “CK1” knighten (@cadenknighten) February 14, 2024

14. Ryan Grayson, DB, Beggs

Grayson has cemented himself one of the top defensive backs in the state while also logging snaps at running back and receiver. He has offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State and UNLV.

15. Broderick Shull, OL, Bixby

Shull plays on both sides of the ball, but most of his damage has been done for Bixby on the offensive line. He has offers from Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri, Texas and TCU among others.

16. CJ Simon, WR, Moore

A speedy receiver who has a knack for making big plays, he decommitted from Nebraska earlier this month. Other offers include OSU, Texas Tech and Kansas.

Moore's CJ Simon carries the ball during a high school football game between Moore and Westmoore at in Moore, Okla., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

17. David McComb, QB, Edmond Memorial

The three-star prospect lived up to expectations after commiting to Kansas in July. McComb was named to The Oklahoman’s Big All-City Second team at the conclusion of his stellar junior season.

18. Demarius Robinson, RB, Edmond Santa Fe

He had a breakout junior season and was named to The Oklahoman’s All-State first team. Robinson has offers from Abilene Christian, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, North Texas, Sam Houston and Tulsa.

Edmond Santa Fe's Demarius Robinson (6) makes a defender miss during 6AI football playoffs between Edmond Santa Fe at Jenks on November 17, 2023. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)

19. Ryker Haff, OT, Owasso

Haff is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound three-star prospect with offers from Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Tulsa.

Owasso's Ryker Haff (71) celebrates a J'Kharri Thomas TD in the 2022 Class 6A-I state semifinals against Tulsa Union.

20. Javion Antai, OT, Tulsa Nathan Hale

Antai’s hometown university of Tulsa extended the first offer, and other schools followed. He has offers from OSU, TCU, California, Tulsa, North Texas and Central Arkansas.

21. Matrail Lopez, WR, Idabel

Only six days after announcing his Oklahoma State offer, Lopez committed to the Cowboys. A versatile prospect who also plays running back and defensive back, Lopez finished his junior season with 893 receiving yards, 484 rushing yards and 61 tackles.

22. Josiah Hammond, DE, Tulsa Will Rogers

Following a breakout junior season, Hammond landed offers from Iowa State, Houston, Tulsa and North Texas.

23. Ravian Larry, RB, Idabel

SMU, Colorado, North Texas, Sam Houston State and Texas-San Antonio have extended offers to Larry. He placed third at the Class 3A state track meet in the 100-meter dash last spring with a time of 10.73 seconds.

24. Grady Adamson, QB, Deer Creek

Adamson’s offers include BYU, Tulsa, Boston College, Dartmouth, Sam Houston State, North Texas and UNLV. He guided the Antlers to the Class 6A-II state semifinals in two consecutive seasons.

Deer Creek quarterback Grady Adamson (6) looks for a receiver against Choctaw furing a high school football game at Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

25. Xzavier Thompson, WR, Millwood

Thompson recently landed his first Division I offer from Arizona State. He has played a vital role in Millwood reaching the Class 2A state title game in back-to-back seasons.

26. Jamarian Ficklin, QB, Muskogee

Ficklin’s offers include Tulsa and UNLV with more programs showing interest. He was named The Oklahoman’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Roughers to a Class 6A-II state title.

Muskogee’s Jamarian Ficklin is pictured in Downtown Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

27. Brayden Knox, LB, Putnam City

Knox led the Pirates in tackles as a junior while also lining up at tight end. He’s received offers from Indiana, Nevada and Tulsa.

28. Hudson Ball, DE, Jenks

Ball, who made The Oklahoman’s All-State first team, totaled 89 tackles and 14 sacks as Jenks reached the Class 6A-I state championship game during his junior year. He has offers from North Texas and UNLV.

Jenks' Hudson Ball lines against Broken Arrow on Oct. 27, 2023.

29. Jon Grimmett, TE/S, Pauls Valley

Grimmett has an offer from UNLV. He finished his junior season with 308 receiving yards and four touchdowns while recording 68 tackles and two interceptions.

30. Gracen Gruver, OL/DL, Moore

During the past week, Gruver announced his first Division I offer from Dartmouth. At 6-4 and 285 pounds, he could boost a team on either side of the ball.

