Oklahoma State football recruiting class 2024: Meet Cowboys’ early signees for Mike Gundy

Jonathan Agumadu, LB, McKinney, Texas

Agumadu celebrated Independence Day by announcing his commitment to OSU. The Cowboys built a strong linebacker class with versatile players like Agumadu, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound outside linebacker prospect who has the speed and strength to play on the edge. He has only played one season of defense in his high school career, so he’s learning to harness his raw talent after previously focusing his efforts at receiver. His offer list included MIssouri, Memphis, Liberty, UNLV, North Texas, Louisiana and others.

Jaden Allen-Hendrix, RB, Columbia, South Carolina

A late discovery on the recruiting trail for OSU, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Allen-Hendrix was a highly productive back at Irmo High School, where he accounted for more than 2,500 yards from scrimmage and averaged 9.5 yards per carry as a senior. He adds both size and depth to a running back group that is set to lose Jaden Nixon to the transfer portal and Elijah Collins to graduation.

Landyn Cleveland, S, Mansfield, Texas

Known as “Lando,” the 6-foot, 185-pound three-star recruit from Mansfield Legacy High is a physical safety who has shown solid coverage skills. As a junior, he earned first-team All-District honors while totaling 104 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He had more than 30 offers, including Texas, Arkansas, TCU, Michigan, Ole Miss and Texas Tech.

LaDainian Fields, DB, Del City

The cousin of OSU running back signee Rodney Fields, LaDainian was a late flip for the Cowboys. He had been committed to TCU since early August, but OSU came in with an offer just over a week before signing day and kept the gifted athlete in his home state. A standout on both sides of the ball in his senior season at Del City, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Fields appears to be targeted as a cornerback with the Pokes.

Rodney Fields, RB, Del City

Fields exploded onto the scene in 2022 while at Southeast High School in Oklahoma City, averaging 10.7 yards per carry and scoring 22 total touchdowns. Then he transferred to Del City for his senior year and helped the Eagles to a state finals appearance. The 5-foot-9, 187-pound Fields was one of the first commitments in the class and is excited to be playing for his late father’s favorite program

Josh Ford, TE, Stillwater

A 6-foot-6, 250-pound local prospect, Ford was the first commitment in the class, making his decision known in mid-January. Ford caught 17 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, helping the Pioneers to the Class 6A-II state championship. As a senior, he added some defensive responsibilities as the Pioneers made another deep playoff run. He continues a strong trend of Stillwater players coming to OSU, following the likes of linebacker Gabe Brown and offensive lineman JaKobe Sanders. Oklahoma State has begun to refocus its efforts with the tight end position to reinvigorate its presence in the offense, and the pursuit of players like Ford are a product of that effort.

Tre Griffiths, WR, Keller, Texas

The first receiver added to the class, Griffiths is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect who picked the Cowboys out of a collection of 11 offers, including Baylor, Texas Tech, Kansas, Utah, Boston College and others. With a strong frame, Griffiths is a physical outside receiver who can help fill the void of some of the big-bodied receivers the Cowboys are set to lose.

Caleb Hackleman, OL, Texarkana, Texas

Coming from the same high school that produced Nick Martin and Xavier Benson, thePleasant Grove High lineman is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle prospect. He had offers from Baylor, Memphis and Texas Tech before committing. Hackleman’s tape shows a combination of physicality at the point of attack and the agility to get to the second level.

Chauncey Johnson, OL, Lonoke, Arkansas

Coming out of a small town just to the east of Little Rock, Johnson had offers from Missouri and Arkansas State when he chose the Pokes in late June. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound tackle prospect is a powerful run blocker with a lean frame and good agility.

Temerrick Johnson, OLB/DE, Midlothian, Texas

A three-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound edge rusher chose the Cowboys out of more than 20 scholarship offers, including Kansas, Cal, BYU, Utah, Oregon State and Nebraska. His tape shows a player cut from a mold similar to that of current Cowboy Collin Oliver, with a lean frame but a quick explosion off the line of scrimmage and speed in pursuit.

David Kabongo, S, Trophy Club, Texas

A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Byron Nelson High School chose the Cowboys from a top-five list of Indiana, Kansas, SMU and Texas-San Antonio. He’s a fearless safety with good ball skills and the willingness to deliver a blow in run pursuit.

Nuku Mafi, OL, Salt Lake City

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Mafi, from Salt Lake City West High School is a powerful interior lineman who continues a growing influence of OSU players from the Salt Lake area. A three-star prospect, Mafi had a variety of offers from the likes of Utah, BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee, Nebraska and others, ultimately choosing OSU in mid-October.

Willie Nelson, DB, Longview, Texas

The first defensive player committed to the Cowboys in this class, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Nelson is a ball-seeking defensive back who also served as a kick returner for Longview High. He combines impressive speed and strong instincts with a physicality that exceeds his size. He also had offers from OU, Colorado, SMU and Texas-San Antonio.

Armstrong Nnodim, DL, Mesquite, Texas

Previously committed to Rice, the Cowboys flipped the 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Horn High School following a mid-June visit to Stillwater. He was the first defensive lineman to join the class as OSU transitions to the three-man front of Bryan Nardo’s defensive scheme.

Luke Webb, DE, Deer Park, Texas

At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Webb played all across the defensive line as a junior at Deer Park. As he continues to develop physically, he could offer that same versatility at the college level, though he ideally projects as a defensive end early in his career. His tape shows an explosive first move off the ball and the lateral movement to chase down running backs behind the line of scrimmage. A three-star prospect with 17 total offers at the time of his commitment, Webb had also taken an official visit to Cal, and had offers from Houston, Kansas, Arizona, Indiana, Washington State and others.

Gunnar Wilson, LB, Melissa, Texas

Oklahoma State was the 13th program overall, but the first Power Five program, to offer Wilson, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect from north-central Texas. A tight end on offense, Wilson is a speedy outside linebacker with a frame that can add extra weight. He also had offers from North Texas, Sam Houston State, Toledo, Arkansas State and others.

