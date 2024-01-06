Oklahoma State football adds Gannon defensive end Obi Ezeigbo via transfer portal

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football fans don’t have to be educated on where their latest transfer portal commitment is from.

Obi Ezeigbo, a 6-foot-3, 252-pound defensive end, committed to the Cowboys on Friday after spending the last five years at Division II Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Yes, the same D-II program where OSU coach Mike Gundy found defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo a year ago.

Ezeigbo has one year of eligibility remaining, having redshirted in 2019 then participating as a rotational player or starter over the past four seasons. In 37 career games, he had 108 tackles with 25 for loss and 14 sacks.

Over half of those sacks came in 2023 when he had 54 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. After entering the transfer portal, Ezeigbo picked up offers from a variety of D-I programs, including Baylor, Georgia Tech and South Florida, where he initially committed.

Ezeigbo rejoins Nardo in Stillwater where the defensive end will have an immediate opportunity to compete for playing time while helping fill a critical need. The Cowboys are losing three defensive ends from the primary rotation in Anthony Goodlow, Nathan Latu and Kody Walterscheid.

On Thursday, OSU’s Xavier Ross announced his intentions to use his super-senior year, helping to boost the depth of an otherwise young position. Even with Ross and Ezeigbo, the Cowboys will rely on young players like DeSean Brown and Jaleel Johnson, who showed signs of promise when given opportunities this past season.

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; An Oklahoma State helmet is seen before a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

