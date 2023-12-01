In jump from D-II, Oklahoma State's Bryan Nardo maintained perspective in big moments

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bryan Nardo could’ve spent the night after Thanksgiving watching the Texas Longhorns dismantle Texas Tech to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

With Oklahoma State playing the next day, looking to earn their spot in the title game, Nardo, the Cowboys’ first-year defensive coordinator, had a ready-made opportunity for some advanced scouting.

But he passed it up.

“My son wanted to put up the Christmas tree,” Nardo said, referencing his oldest of two boys, 4-year-old Dominick.

Considering where Nardo was a year ago as the defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon University, and knowing the magnitude of a potential Big 12 Championship Game against one of the best teams in the country, human nature suggests Nardo could’ve grown tense.

He could’ve stressed the need to see Texas play, so he could be extra-prepared when his Cowboys got their shot at the Big 12 title. He could’ve overinflated the need to work as much as possible on what would be the biggest game of his coaching career.

But Nardo decorated the tree with his family — because in that moment, it’s what mattered most. And Nardo, above all else in his first year as a Division I defensive coordinator, has remained true to himself.

“That’s our tradition on the Friday after Thanksgiving,” Nardo said. “So I figured I’d get a chance to watch it at some point.”

By now, Nardo has likely seen more tape on the seventh-ranked Longhorns than he can stomach as the 18th-ranked Cowboys prepare for the Big 12 title tilt at 11 a.m. Saturday inside AT&T Stadium.

This will be the biggest game Nardo has ever coached in, and it’s not even close. A quick glance through his career would suggest that prior to this year, the Emporia State loss to Northwest Missouri State in the regional finals of the 2015 Division II playoffs previously held that honor.

Reaching the third round of the postseason is a significant accomplishment at the D-II level. Winning a Big 12 championship is historic.

Yet Nardo has never let the jump from D-II to Power Five change his coaching persona. Sure, the spotlight is bigger, the game is faster and the importance is magnified, but Nardo has remained focused on the philosophies that got him here.

“He’s learning and growing,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “It’s different for him than it was earlier in his career, or even last year, and he’s learning to grow through it.

“He has a very calm demeanor, and that has helped him, in my opinion, as he has made the adjustment.”

Adjusting, as it turns out, is a key weapon in Nardo’s utility belt. The Cowboys have had early struggles at various times, but often have responded with strong schematic adjustments to limit opposing offenses later in games.

While there are a variety of examples, let’s stick to the most recent. Last Saturday, BYU took a 24-6 lead on OSU thanks in part to two touchdowns and a field goal over the Cougars' final four possessions in the first half.

Nardo and his staff worked through adjustments in the halftime locker room and forced punts on BYU’s next six possessions, only giving up the late drive for the tying field goal that forced overtime.

“They’ve done a good job of making adjustments and playing better in the second half in most cases, which tells me that we do have answers for the other team if they expose us,” Gundy said. “It’s not been 100%, but the percentage has been pretty good in our favor.”

One notable difference in the opponents Nardo is facing now, compared to his past, is the varied game plans a staff will enter a game with.

“I’ve learned that every team sees us differently,” Nardo said. “What you think you’re gonna see from film and what they actually do is completely different half the time. So we’ve had to do a lot of self-evaluation.”

Nardo has leaned on a veteran staff to make his transition smoother, but his personality remains a key factor.

Even going back to his arrival in Stillwater last January, Nardo has never seemed overwhelmed or out of place.

“Right away, you could see his investment in the love of football,” redshirt senior linebacker Xavier Benson said. “He’s the first person to be there after a guy makes a big play in practice. All stuff like that correlates, because it shows you care.

“The first time we met him, he told us, ‘Y’all don’t know me, but I want you to trust me.’ He laid it all out and was vulnerable, so we could be vulnerable with him.”

Nardo is excitable as a coach, but he doesn’t let it overpower his focus in big moments.

“How composed he is, it’s surprising, because I know Coach Nardo, he loves to geek out a little bit, get a little wild when things don’t go the right way for us,” junior linebacker Collin Oliver said. “But on gameday, he’s extremely composed and he does a great job of adjusting.

“We’re real blessed to have a coach like that.”

Throughout his career, Nardo has routinely leaned on a few key catchphrases that keep him aligned with his goals. And one in particular has been popping up frequently of late.

Today is the worst we’ll ever be.

It’s a saying Nardo adopted from his high school coach, Mike Rose, at St. John Central Academy in Bellaire, Ohio, and it has become a pillar of Nardo’s coaching philosophy.

What does it mean, exactly?

“Find a way to be better tomorrow,” Nardo said. “(Rose) said, ‘I have had great games, I have had bad games. I’ve been called an idiot, I’ve been called a genius. I’ve been promoted and I’ve been fired.’

“‘Today’s the worst we’ll ever be’ will get you through all of that.”

Each day, each week, each year, that phrase has pushed Nardo, and this season, he’s seeing his players grow from it, too.

“If they keep believing in that and we keep trusting that process,” Nardo said, “I’m very confident in the future and what we can do.”

Big 12 Championship Game

No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (ABC)

