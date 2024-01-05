Gunnar Gundy, son of Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, will transfer to Ohio

Oklahoma State’s Gunnar Gundy (12) celebrates with fans on the field after a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

OSU transfer quarterback Gunnar Gundy announced his commitment to Ohio on Friday.

The son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Gunnar joined the program as a non-scholarship player in 2021. For his career, Gundy threw for 449 yards and four touchdowns.

Gundy appeared in four games this season as a redshirt sophomore. He threw for 202 yards and one touchdown, and he ran for a 10-yard touchdown in OSU's 31-23 Texas Bowl win over Texas A&M on Dec. 27.

Gundy chose Ohio over offers from programs such as Abilene Christian, Indiana State and Elon.

