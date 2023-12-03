Which Oklahoma State football players have entered the transfer portal? Here's the list

STILLWATER — Regardless of how a season goes, every college football team is going to face roster turnover in the offseason.

After making an unexpected run to the Big 12 Championship Game, the Oklahoma State football team is not immune to that.

Here’s a look at who’s coming in and who’s going out via the transfer portal after the 2023 season:

Oklahoma State football players in transfer portal

Players with eligibility remaining who are leaving OSU or are in the transfer portal:

Lardarius Webb Jr., DB

Webb was the first scholarship player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal. He did not travel with the team to the Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game and news of his intentions broke later that day. Webb was a junior-college signee from Jones College in Mississippi in the 2023 class. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior appeared in four games and did not record any stats while redshirting this past season.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football player tracker: Transfer portal, NFL Draft