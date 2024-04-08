Oklahoma State basketball point guard Javon Small officially enters NCAA transfer portal

OSU men's basketball guard Javon Small- officially entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-3 junior shined in his lone season with OSU. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, which earned him an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Small, who denied he was in the portal last month after the firing of Mike Boynton, is now in the transfer portal for the second time in his college career. He spent his first two seasons at East Carolina, where he averaged career highs of 15.8 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 campaign.

Small is the fifth OSU player who has entered the transfer portal. He joins Brandon Garrison, Quion Williams, Eric Dailey and Naz Brown.

Three Cowboys players are also out of eligibility. That list consists of John-Michael Wright, Jarius Hicklen and Mike Marsh.

Newly-hired head coach Steve Lutz is now tasked with rebuilding OSU, which went 12-20 (4-14) this season. The program hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2021.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU men's basketball's Javon Small enters NCAA transfer portal