Oklahoma State's Brandon Garrison, Javon Small to enter transfer portal, per reports

STILLWATER — Roster movement in college basketball is as impactful as any sport, and Oklahoma State is likely to face its fair share this offseason with the firing of coach Mike Boynton.

The Cowboys graduated three players who came to the program as transfers and have some other questions lingering after their 12-20 season.

Here’s a look at the movement on the OSU men’s basketball roster:

Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison (23)

In the transfer portal

Brandon Garrison, center

The 6-foot-11 Del City product and former McDonald’s All-American turned in a strong freshman year, averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with 47 blocked shots in 32 games. His scoring average increased to 8.8 per game in conference play thanks to a trio of 20-point games.

Javon Small, point guard

The dynamic point guard is reportedly set to enter the portal, according to 247Sports.com. Small, however, tweeted that he's not yet officially in the portal. He was a honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the coaches, averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a junior. He spent just one season at OSU after two at East Carolina. Originally from South Bend, Indiana, Small has one year of eligibility remaining.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard John-Michael Wright (51)

Out of eligibility

Here are the scholarship players who have exhausted their eligibility after the 2023-24 season:

Jarius Hicklen, guard

The 6-foot-4 guard began his career at Division II Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee before spending two years at North Florida. That catapulted him to OSU, where he was the team’s best 3-point shooter at 41 of 106 (38.7%) in his lone season.

Mike Marsh, center

The 6-foot-10 transfer from Jacksonville, Marsh provided depth and experience in the paint, where his defense and rebounding were of value in his only Cowboy season. Playing 11.7 minutes per game, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. More importantly, Marsh served as a mentor to freshmen like Garrison and Eric Dailey Jr.

John-Michael Wright, guard

Spending two years with the Cowboys after transferring from High Point, the 6-foot-1 sharpshooter was the team’s most consistent player through Big 12 play this season, though his impact was more significant. Aside from his leadership presence, Wright played an average of 27.0 minutes per game with 9.4 points and a 3-point percentage of 34.2% over his two seasons.

