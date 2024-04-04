How new coach Steve Lutz plans to rebuild Oklahoma State basketball

Oklahoma State Vice President and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg and President Dr. Kayse Shrum introduce head men's basketball coach Steve Lutz during an introduction ceremony of the at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Thursday, April 4, 2024.

STILLWATER — Fans filed into the rows of orange seats inside Gallagher-Iba Arena to see what Steve Lutz had to say.

Oklahoma State basketball fans are anxiously optimistic about the future of their program, which athletic director Chad Weiberg officially put in the hands of Lutz on Thursday afternoon with an introductory press conference at the center circle of Eddie Sutton Court.

Breathing energy into the once-rabid Cowboy basketball fan base will be one of Lutz’s most critical tasks, perhaps behind only building his squad, from assistant coaches to players who will generate that energy.

“I’m extremely honored to be here today, extremely honored to be the basketball coach at Oklahoma State,” Lutz said in his opening statement to the media and fans. “When you arrive you know you’ve arrived at home, and this is one of those days for me and my family, there’s no question about it.”

Lutz talked about the stories he’s heard about OSU legends Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton, and his desire to return GIA to its reputation as America’s rowdiest arena.

While Lutz isn’t necessarily a “win the press conference” type of name, Weiberg isn’t a “win the press conference” type of athletic director.

More: How did Steve Lutz become Oklahoma State basketball coach? Relationships, basketball IQ

Weiberg sees the big picture, and Lutz is a proven coach, with a strong history as an assistant under coaches like Matt Painter, Greg McDermott and Danny Kaspar. He has been successful in three years as a head coach, taking Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to two NCAA Tournaments in two years, then doing the same at Western Kentucky in his only season with the Hilltoppers.

“This search brought us the very best coach to lead the Oklahoma State basketball program,” OSU president Kayse Shrum said, after jokingly thanking all the fans who emailed and called with advice on the search.”

Lutz takes over for Mike Boynton, who was terminated March 14 with OSU set to buy out the final four years of his contract at an estimated cost of $9.1 million.

Boynton took the Cowboys to one NCAA Tournament in five opportunities over a seven-year period, though NCAA sanctions prevented one possible Tournament appearance and the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out another.

Weiberg’s opening statement in announcing Lutz was a tip of the cap to Boynton

“We all wish he and Jenny and his family nothing but the best,” Weiberg said.

Contract terms have not yet been released for Lutz, who was reportedly earning $650,000 per year at Western Kentucky.

More: What Steve Lutz needs to do for Oklahoma State basketball to contend again in Big 12

Weiberg details keys to search

Weiberg spoke of the three primary traits he wanted to find in OSU’s next coach.

Someone who had head coaching experience. Someone who’d had success as a head coach. And someone who was a good fit for Cowboy basketball.

“We found all of those things in Steve Lutz,” he said. “Very hard worker. Builds strong relationships with his players. Relentless recruiter. Very hard worker — and yes, I said that twice on purpose.

“In fact, no one had anything negative to say about him.”

The hard work theme continued throughout the day, with Lutz sharing a story about witnessing his father’s work ethic as a lineman for the phone company in San Antonio, where Lutz grew up.

Lutz found his passion for basketball as the No. 2 graduate assistant at Incarnate Word, where he said he earned $186.13 per month and worked at a restaurant and bar to make ends meet.

“I’m a person who believes I’m not better than the last manager or the last player on the team,” Lutz said. “That’s what makes team sports and that’s what makes basketball a fantastic team sport.”

More: Mussatto: Why new Oklahoma State basketball coach Steve Lutz checks the right boxes

New Oklahoma State University head men's basketball coach Steve Lutz is introduced with his family during an introduction ceremony of the at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Thursday, April 4, 2024.

OSU players show support for Lutz

The front row of the on-court seating included a few Cowboy players, including Bryce Thompson, Jamyron Keller, Connor Dow and Justin McBride — all of whom have eligibility remaining, and none of whom have entered the transfer portal.

Weiberg addressed the players who were in attendance, sharing his advice to them from the time he began the process of replacing Boynton.

“Be patient and give me some time so they would have all the information before making any decisions,” Weiberg said. “They did that.”

Only three scholarship players from this past season have officially entered the transfer portal, with 6-foot-11 center Brandon Garrison, 6-8 swingman Eric Dailey Jr. and 6-5 guard Quion Williams. Reports have said point guard Javon Small was also expected to enter the portal, though he posted on social media that he had not yet officially entered.

Lutz addressed the importance of the transfer portal in the current landscape, as well as the need to keep players from leaving the program. Lutz said he has spoken to all of the players who were in the gym Thursday, and some who are in the transfer portal, acknowledging that “a couple of them” have decided to go to other schools.

“One of the best ways to retain them is to have 13,611 in this arena every night,” Lutz said to applause from the crowd.

More: Oklahoma State basketball's Quion Williams the latest to enter transfer portal

New Oklahoma State University head men's basketball coach Steve Lutz speaks during an introduction ceremony of the at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Lutz’s pillars of program

In speaking directly to the OSU players in attendance, Lutz explained the three pillars of his program.

“Love your teammates, No. 1,” he said. “No. 2, we’re always gonna do the right thing. That means going to class, that means paying hard, that means making the right decisions on Saturday night. And lastly, be your best. Your best is always gonna be good enough.

“The time is now. It’s time to win, guys. Our goal is to win the Big 12 title, our goal is to win the Big 12 Tournament. And our goal is to go to the NCAA Tournament and compete for the national title.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball: How Steve Lutz plans to rebuild Cowboys