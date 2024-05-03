Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from defensive tackle transfer Damonic Williams

Since Brent Venables arrived to Norman, one of the top priorities has been to get bigger in the trenches. In particular on the defensive side of the football. Transitioning from Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” to what is needed to contend in the SEC. To that end, the Oklahoma Sooners have landed one of the top defensive tackles in the nation via the transfer portal, Damonic Williams.

Williams, who began his career at TCU, is the prototypical nose tackle. He’s got great size, strength, and quickness to be a force in the middle of a defensive line. He’s played a ton in his two years in college football, starting every game the last two seasons for the Horned Frogs. He’s played over 1,000 snaps, and was a key piece to TCU’s run to the College Football Playoff national championship.

The Sooners earned Williams commitment after a portal recruiting battle with Texas, LSU, and Missouri.

In a message on social media, Williams said, “Where do I start this entire process has been a whirlwind. Sooner nation I want you to know at the end of the day I chose you because of relationships with Coach V & Coach Bates & the staff. They were genuine & I believe in their ability to develop me as a man & a player & prepare me for the next level. I can’t wait to get to work with my teammates!! You will get my best version & my best effort. I am blue collar & I love to compete at the highest level. God Bless & Boomer Sooner!!”

Where do I start this entire process has been a whirlwind. Sooner nation I want you to know at the end of the day I chose you because of relationships with Coach V & Coach Bates & the staff. They were genuine & I believe in their ability to develop me as a man & a player &… pic.twitter.com/gjiOCbwpRd — Damonic Williams (@DamonicWilliams) May 3, 2024

In two seasons with the Horned Frogs, Williams recorded 60 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He improved each of those statistical categories in 2023 despite playing two fewer games.

With the addition of Williams the Sooners upgrade their defensive tackle spot as they prepare for their first season in the SEC. The Sooners now have a really nice trio of players that can play the nose tackle spot in Williams, senior Da’Jon Terry, and true freshman Jayden Jackson.

There’s a chance he comes in and starts for the Sooners right away, but even if he doesn’t, he’ll be a significant part of the rotation. Either way, the Sooners defensive interior just got a lot better with the addition of Williams.

He has two years of eligibility remaining, but looks more likely headed toward the NFL after the 2024 season with what he’s done at the collegiate level thus far.

BREAKING: Former TCU Standout DL Damonic Williams has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 320 DL totaled 60 Tackles, 9.5 TFL, & 4.5 Sacks in his time at TCU Was the Top Available DL in the Portal (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/Yq4pZNCDu3 pic.twitter.com/Ebe1zvSKX1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire